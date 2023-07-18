WHY ELECTION RESULTS HAVE LITTLE BEARING ON WEALTH PROTECTION DECISIONS

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans choose to wait until after elections before making financial decisions regarding their portfolio. With a divided political landscape, it cannot be easy to anticipate who will be elected and how they will govern.

Do not let election "analysis paralysis" prevent you from protecting your wealth.

However, persistent macroeconomic conditions, such as the growing national debt, will continue to affect the economy and the nation no matter which party is in office. Furthermore, just as car insurance must be purchased before an accident happens, so does wealth insurance.

On this week's episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," a panel of experts discusses how Americans can hedge their portfolios based on consistent economic factors and not let election "analysis paralysis" prevent them from protecting their wealth.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery.

