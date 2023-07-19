Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $133 million , or $0.64 per common share

Operating net income of $169 million , or $0.81 per common share 1

Consolidated asset balances of $54 billion at quarter end

Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $41 billion at quarter end

Estimated CET1 and total capital ratios of 9.1% and 11.1% at quarter end

TACOMA, Wash., July 19, 2023

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS $0.64

$0.81

$23.16

$15.02 Earnings per diluted common share

Operating earnings per diluted common share 1

Book value per common share

Tangible book value per common share 1

CEO Commentary "Our teams continued to drive success during the second quarter, which was characterized by further integration progress and relationship-focused business activity," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We successfully completed planned branch consolidations during the quarter, and though merger-related expenses continued to impact our reported results, we remain on track to achieve our guided cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter, with additional opportunities already identified. We are not immune to quantitative actions affecting industry deposit balances and contributing to the modest remix of our deposit base. However, our talented associates, service-driven operating model, and expansion in newer markets provide us with the opportunities and resources to retain our favorable placement within the industry." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q23)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $109 million or 29% on a linked-quarter basis due to the full quarter run rate as a combined organization, which offset the impact of higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.

• Net interest margin was 3.93%, down 15 basis points from the prior quarter. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, net interest margin was 3.32%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter due primarily to higher funding costs.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $15 million due primarily to a $24 million linked-quarter unfavorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $14 million as lower merger-related expenses and the realization of cost savings offset the full quarter run rate of the combined organization.







Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio.

• Provision expense of $16 million reflects stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio, changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models, and portfolio mix changes.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.1% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.1%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 15, 2023, which was paid June 15, 2023.







Notable

items • Sold $373 million in non-relationship loans and reclassified an additional $118 million to loans held for sale.

• Entered into an agreement to sell approximately one-third of the MSR portfolio, which relates to the non-relationship component of the serviced loan portfolio.

• $30 million in merger-related expenses.



2Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 2Q23

1Q23

2Q22 Return on average assets 1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 % Return on average tangible common equity1 16.63 %

(2.09) %

12.23 % Operating return on average assets1 1.27 %

0.74 %

1.06 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 21.13 %

10.64 %

12.49 % Net interest margin 3.93 %

4.08 %

3.41 % Adjusted net interest margin1 3.32 %

3.73 %

3.40 % Efficiency ratio 62.60 %

79.71 %

59.12 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 2Q23

1Q23

2Q22 Net interest income $483,975

$374,698

$248,170 Provision for credit losses $16,014

$105,539

$18,692 Non-interest income $39,678

$54,735

$55,235 Non-interest expense $328,559

$342,818

$179,574 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $195,094

$86,615

$123,831 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 $243,114

$195,730

$125,994 Earnings per common share - diluted 2 $0.64

($0.09)

$0.61 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2 $0.81

$0.46

$0.62 Dividends paid per share 2 $0.36

$0.35

$0.35











BALANCE SHEET 2Q23

1Q23

2Q22 Total assets $53.6B

$54.0B

$30.1B Loans and leases $37.0B

$37.1B

$24.4B Total deposits $40.8B

$41.6B

$26.1B Book value per common share 2 $23.16

$23.44

$19.47 Tangible book value per share[1][2] $15.02

$15.12

$19.42 Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2 $17.03

$16.56

$21.80

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") completed the planned consolidation of 47 branches during the latter half of the second quarter. We remain on track to realize the previously communicated $135 million in annualized cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $484 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $109 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $74 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization compared to $32 million in the first quarter, reflects the benefit of a full quarter run rate as a combined organization, partially offset by higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023, down 15 basis points from 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, the net interest margin was 3.32% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.64% for the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.83% for both the month of June and at June 30, 2023. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $40 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $15 million from the prior quarter. A $24 million unfavorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity offset the benefit of the full quarter run rate as a combined organization. A net fair value loss of $16 million in the second quarter compares to a net fair value gain of $8 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. The planned sale of approximately one-third of our MSR and the associated accounting treatment was the primary driver of the ineffectiveness of our MSR hedging activity during the second quarter. The transaction, which we expect to close at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter, relates to a non-relationship component of our serviced loan portfolio, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to capital given the impact to risk-weighted assets from the reduction in our MSR balance.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $329 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $14 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease reflects an $86 million decline in merger-related expenses, which were $30 million in the second quarter, and the realization of cost savings, with the impact partially offset by the full quarter run rate of the combined organization. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $53.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228 million relative to March 31, 2023. We continued to maintain a higher on-balance sheet level of liquidity during the second quarter. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, representing 34% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 134% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $251 million relative to March 31, 2023, as paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio were only partially offset by accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio.

Gross loans and leases were $37.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, essentially unchanged from March 31, 2023, as net organic growth during the quarter was offset by the sale of $373 million in loans and the corresponding reclassification of $118 million in balances to loans held for sale. "We elected to sell approximately $500 million in loans that were transactional in nature during the quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams remain focused on generating balanced growth through existing and new customer relationships, which contributed to 5% annualized growth in the second quarter when loan sales and transfers are excluded." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $40.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $751 million relative to March 31, 2023. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening, the impact of inflation on customer spending, and commercial customers' deployment of cash, which includes tax payments," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Declining balances do not reflect customer attrition, and to date we have not experienced any adverse impact from the planned branch consolidations completed during the quarter given our teams' dedication to limiting any potential disruption to customers from the activity." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $424 million, or 1.15% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $16 million for the second quarter of 2023 and is reflective of stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio; changes between the February 2023 and May 2023 economic forecasts; and portfolio mix changes, which include the reserve release associated with loan sales completed during the quarter. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23% for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio, which experienced an anticipated increase in charge-offs. Bank charge-off activity remained low at 0.03% of average bank loans. As of June 30, 2023, non-performing assets were $80 million, or 0.15% of total assets, compared to $76 million, or 0.14% as of March 31, 2023.

Capital

As of June 30, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share decreased to $23.16, compared to $23.44 at March 31, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(419) million at June 30, 2023, compared to $(300) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $403 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $295 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share3 decreased to $15.02, compared to $15.12 at March 31, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.1% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our regulatory capital ratios expanded as anticipated during the second quarter, due in part to the realization of loan and investment securities discount accretion," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect meaningful capital build over time to enhance future deployment opportunities." The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on July 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd0fac4229134dff9718a687c2bb37fc

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9uf3dn2p

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the UHC merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the UHC merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the UHC merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

2 Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Operations 8 Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 Financial Highlights 11 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 12 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 14 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 15 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 16 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 18 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 22

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 552,679

$ 413,525

$ 322,350

$ 278,830

$ 234,674

34 %

136 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 79,036

39,729

18,108

18,175

17,256

99 %

358 % Exempt from federal income tax 6,817

3,397

1,288

1,322

1,369

101 %

398 % Dividends 2,581

719

182

86

84

259 %

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 34,616

18,581

10,319

5,115

2,919

86 %

nm Total interest income 675,729

475,951

352,247

303,528

256,302

42 %

164 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 100,408

63,613

31,174

9,090

4,015

58 %

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 1,071

406

323

545

66

164 %

nm Borrowings 81,004

28,764

8,023

798

50

182 %

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,271

8,470

7,248

5,491

4,001

9 %

132 % Total interest expense 191,754

101,253

46,768

15,924

8,132

89 %

nm Net interest income 483,975

374,698

305,479

287,604

248,170

29 %

95 % Provision for credit losses 16,014

105,539

32,948

27,572

18,692

(85) %

(14) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 16,454

14,312

12,139

12,632

12,011

15 %

37 % Card-based fees 13,435

11,561

9,017

9,115

10,530

16 %

28 % Financial services and trust revenue 4,512

1,297

25

27

27

248 %

nm Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net (2,342)

7,816

(1,812)

17,341

30,544

(130) %

(108) % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (697)

2,416

284

(2,647)

(2,075)

(129) %

(66) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net 442

940

1,531

1,525

1,303

(53) %

(66) % BOLI income 4,063

2,790

2,033

2,023

2,110

46 %

93 % Other income (loss) 3,811

13,603

11,662

(10,571)

785

(72) %

385 % Total non-interest income 39,678

54,735

34,879

29,445

55,235

(28) %

(28) % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 163,398

136,092

107,982

109,164

110,942

20 %

47 % Occupancy and equipment, net 50,550

41,700

34,021

35,042

34,559

21 %

46 % Intangible amortization 35,553

12,660

1,019

1,025

1,026

181 %

nm FDIC assessments 11,579

6,113

3,487

3,007

2,954

89 %

292 % Merger related expenses 29,649

115,898

11,637

769

2,672

(74) %

nm Other expenses 37,830

30,355

36,836

28,957

27,421

25 %

38 % Total non-interest expense 328,559

342,818

194,982

177,964

179,574

(4) %

83 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 179,080

(18,924)

112,428

111,513

105,139

nm

70 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 45,703

(4,886)

29,464

27,473

26,548

nm

72 % Net income (loss) $ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

nm

70 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) 207,977

156,383

129,321

129,319

129,306

33 %

61 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) 208,545

156,383

129,801

129,733

129,673

33 %

61 % Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1) $ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

$ 0.61

nm

5 % Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1) $ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

$ 0.61

nm

5 %



























nm = not meaningful































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year over Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 966,204

$ 449,078

115 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

118,765

35,981

230 % Exempt from federal income tax

10,214

2,741

273 % Dividends

3,300

170

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

53,197

4,272

nm Total interest income

1,151,680

492,242

134 % Interest expense:











Deposits

164,021

7,931

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,477

129

nm Borrowings

109,768

99

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures

17,741

7,150

148 % Total interest expense

293,007

15,309

nm Net interest income

858,673

476,933

80 % Provision for credit losses

121,553

23,496

417 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

30,766

23,594

30 % Card-based fees

24,996

19,238

30 % Brokerage revenue

5,809

38

nm Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

5,474

91,330

(94) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

—

2

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

1,719

(4,736)

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,382

3,640

(62) % BOLI income

6,853

4,197

63 % Other income (loss)

17,414

(2,099)

nm Total non-interest income

94,413

135,204

(30) % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

299,490

224,080

34 % Occupancy and equipment, net

92,250

69,388

33 % Intangible amortization

48,213

2,051

nm FDIC assessments

17,692

7,470

137 % Merger related expenses

145,547

4,950

nm Other expenses

68,185

54,065

26 % Total non-interest expense

671,377

362,004

85 % Income before provision for income taxes

160,156

226,637

(29) % Provision for income taxes

40,817

56,889

(28) % Net income

$ 119,339

$ 169,748

(30) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

182,325

129,233

41 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

182,860

129,685

41 % Earnings per common share – basic (1)

$ 0.65

$ 1.31

(50) % Earnings per common share – diluted (1)

$ 0.65

$ 1.31

(50) %













nm = not meaningful

















(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 538,653

$ 555,919

$ 327,313

$ 321,447

$ 315,348

(3) %

71 % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 2,868,563

3,079,266

967,330

1,232,412

687,233

(7) %

317 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 76,361

76,532

72,959

72,277

75,347

0 %

1 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,998,428

9,249,600

3,196,166

3,136,391

3,416,707

(3) %

163 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,388

2,432

2,476

2,547

2,637

(2) %

(9) % Loans held for sale 183,633

49,338

71,647

148,275

228,889

272 %

(20) % Loans and leases 37,049,299

37,091,280

26,155,981

25,507,951

24,432,678

0 %

52 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (404,603)

(417,464)

(301,135)

(283,065)

(261,111)

(3) %

55 % Net loans and leases 36,644,696

36,673,816

25,854,846

25,224,886

24,171,567

0 %

52 % Restricted equity securities 258,524

246,525

47,144

40,993

10,867

5 %

nm Premises and equipment, net 368,698

375,190

176,016

165,305

165,196

(2) %

123 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,255

127,296

78,598

81,729

87,249

(6) %

37 % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

—

0 %

nm Other intangible assets, net 666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

6,789

(5) %

nm Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 172,929

178,800

185,017

196,177

179,558

(3) %

(4) % Bank owned life insurance 643,727

641,922

331,759

329,699

328,764

0 %

96 % Deferred tax asset, net 362,880

351,229

132,823

128,120

70,134

3 %

417 % Other assets 657,365

653,904

399,800

385,938

389,409

1 %

69 % Total assets $ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

(1) %

78 % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest bearing $ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

$ 11,246,358

$ 11,129,209

(7) %

44 % Interest bearing 24,815,509

24,370,566

16,776,763

15,570,749

15,003,214

2 %

65 % Total deposits 40,834,917

41,586,347

27,065,612

26,817,107

26,132,423

(2) %

56 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 294,914

271,047

308,769

383,569

527,961

9 %

(44) % Borrowings 6,250,000

5,950,000

906,175

756,214

6,252

5 %

nm Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 312,872

297,721

323,639

325,744

321,268

5 %

(3) % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 108,009

108,066

87,813

87,870

87,927

0 %

23 % Operating lease liabilities 132,099

140,648

91,694

95,512

101,352

(6) %

30 % Other liabilities 831,097

755,674

585,111

588,430

440,235

10 %

89 % Total liabilities 48,763,908

49,109,503

29,368,813

29,054,446

27,617,418

(1) %

77 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,792,792

5,788,553

3,450,493

3,448,007

3,445,531

0 %

68 % Accumulated deficit (545,842)

(603,696)

(543,803)

(580,933)

(619,108)

(10) %

(12) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (418,762)

(300,134)

(426,864)

(449,560)

(308,147)

40 %

36 % Total shareholders' equity 4,828,188

4,884,723

2,479,826

2,417,514

2,518,276

(1) %

92 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

(1) %

78 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end (2) 208,514

208,429

129,321

129,320

129,318

0 %

61 % Book value per common share (2) $ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

$ 18.69

$ 19.47

(1) %

19 % Tangible book value per common share (1),(2) $ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

$ 18.65

$ 19.42

(1) %

(23) % Tangible equity - common (1),(2) $ 3,132,192

$ 3,152,266

$ 2,475,081

$ 2,411,750

$ 2,511,487

(1) %

25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.04 %

6.03 %

7.77 %

7.66 %

8.34 %

0.01

(2.30) nm = not meaningful































(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data: (5)



























Dividends (5)

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

3 %

3 % Book value (5)

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

$ 18.69

$ 19.47

(1) %

19 % Tangible book value (1),(5)

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

$ 18.65

$ 19.42

(1) %

(23) % Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)

$ 17.03

$ 16.56

$ 22.44

$ 22.13

$ 21.80

3 %

(22) %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio

62.60 %

79.71 %

57.24 %

56.07 %

59.12 %

(17.11)

3.48 Return on average assets ("ROAA")

1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.14

(0.04) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.46 %

0.89 %

1.82 %

1.80 %

1.64 %

0.57

(0.18) Return on average common equity

10.84 %

(1.70) %

13.50 %

12.99 %

12.20 %

12.54

(1.36) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.63 %

(2.09) %

13.53 %

13.02 %

12.23 %

18.72

4.40





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio (1)

54.85 %

53.46 %

52.01 %

51.72 %

58.27 %

1.39

(3.42) Operating return on average assets (1)

1.27 %

0.74 %

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

0.53

0.21 Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.82 %

2.01 %

2.10 %

2.12 %

1.66 %

(0.19)

0.16 Operating return on average common equity (1)

13.77 %

8.66 %

16.14 %

15.86 %

12.46 %

5.11

1.31 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

21.13 %

10.64 %

16.18 %

15.90 %

12.49 %

10.49

8.64





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

5.95 %

5.55 %

4.92 %

4.41 %

3.94 %

0.40

2.01 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.48 %

5.19 %

4.62 %

4.10 %

3.53 %

0.29

1.95 Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.77 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.32

1.53 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.45 %

1.82 %

1.05 %

0.39 %

0.20 %

0.63

2.25 Cost of total deposits

0.99 %

0.80 %

0.46 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.19

0.93 Cost of total funding (3)

1.61 %

1.16 %

0.65 %

0.23 %

0.12 %

0.45

1.49 Net interest margin (2)

3.93 %

4.08 %

4.01 %

3.88 %

3.41 %

(0.15)

0.52 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

5.47 %

4.33 %

3.62 %

3.04 %

5.71 %

1.14

(0.24) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

75.18 %

80.96 %

85.32 %

84.54 %

80.91 %

(5.78)

(5.73) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.98 %

93.01 %

95.85 %

93.55 %

89.23 %

(2.03)

1.75 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

40.05 %

39.55 %

40.30 %

42.29 %

42.00 %

0.50

(1.95) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

85.59 %

91.36 %

94.52 %

96.34 %

96.66 %

(5.77)

(11.07)





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.02

0.04 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.01

— Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.16 %

1.12 %

(0.03)

0.03 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

11.1 %

10.9 %

13.7 %

13.2 %

13.5 %

0.20

(2.40) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

9.1 %

8.9 %

11.0 %

10.7 %

11.0 %

0.20

(1.90)





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data: (4)











Dividends (4)

$ 0.71

$ 0.70

1.43 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio

70.30 %

59.07 %

11.23 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.52 %

1.12 %

(0.60) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

1.22 %

1.66 %

(0.44) Return on average common equity

5.80 %

12.92 %

(7.12) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

8.09 %

12.96 %

(4.87)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio (1)

54.24 %

60.09 %

(5.85) Operating return on average assets (1)

1.04 %

1.04 %

— Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.90 %

1.55 %

0.35 Operating return on average common equity (1)

11.72 %

12.01 %

(0.29) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.34 %

12.05 %

4.29













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

5.77 %

3.86 %

1.91 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.35 %

3.38 %

1.97 Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.50 %

0.10 %

1.40 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.19 %

0.19 %

2.00 Cost of total deposits

0.90 %

0.06 %

0.84 Cost of total funding (3)

1.42 %

0.11 %

1.31 Net interest margin (2)

3.99 %

3.28 %

0.71 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

4.99 %

7.31 %

(2.32) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

77.64 %

78.88 %

(1.24) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

91.87 %

87.00 %

4.87 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

39.69 %

41.68 %

(1.99) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

88.03 %

96.74 %

(8.71)





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,434,673

$ 6,353,550

$ 3,894,840

$ 3,846,426

$ 3,798,242

1 %

69 % Owner occupied term, net 5,254,401

5,156,848

2,567,761

2,549,761

2,497,553

2 %

110 % Multifamily, net 5,622,875

5,590,587

5,285,791

5,090,661

4,768,273

1 %

18 % Construction & development, net 1,528,924

1,467,561

1,077,346

1,036,931

1,017,297

4 %

50 % Residential development, net 388,641

440,667

200,838

205,935

194,909

(12) %

99 % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,449,787

5,906,774

3,029,547

3,003,424

2,904,861

(8) %

88 % Lines of credit & other, net 2,268,790

2,184,762

960,054

914,507

920,604

4 %

146 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,740,037

1,746,267

1,706,172

1,669,817

1,576,144

0 %

10 % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 6,272,898

6,187,964

5,647,035

5,470,624

5,168,457

1 %

21 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,898,958

1,870,002

1,631,965

1,565,094

1,415,722

2 %

34 % Consumer & other, net 189,315

186,298

154,632

154,771

170,616

2 %

11 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,049,299

$ 37,091,280

$ 26,155,981

$ 25,507,951

$ 24,432,678

0 %

52 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

16 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

10 %

10 %

10 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

20 %

20 %

20 %







Construction & development, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

16 %

12 %

12 %

12 %







Lines of credit & other, net 6 %

6 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 17 %

17 %

21 %

21 %

21 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

$ 11,246,358

$ 11,129,209

(7) %

44 % Demand, interest bearing 6,300,082

5,900,462

4,080,469

3,903,746

3,723,650

7 %

69 % Money market 10,115,908

10,681,422

7,721,011

7,601,506

7,284,641

(5) %

39 % Savings 3,171,714

3,469,112

2,265,052

2,455,917

2,446,876

(9) %

30 % Time 5,227,805

4,319,570

2,710,231

1,609,580

1,548,047

21 %

238 % Total $ 40,834,917

$ 41,586,347

$ 27,065,612

$ 26,817,107

$ 26,132,423

(2) %

56 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,639,368

$ 39,155,298

$ 25,616,010

$ 26,292,548

$ 25,619,500

(4) %

47 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 39 %

41 %

38 %

42 %

43 %







Demand, interest bearing 15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

14 %







Money market 25 %

26 %

29 %

28 %

28 %







Savings 8 %

9 %

8 %

9 %

9 %







Time 13 %

10 %

10 %

6 %

6 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









































(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Non-performing assets:

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 10,994

$ 15,612

$ 5,011

$ 5,403

$ 5,514

(30) %

99 %

Commercial, net 39,316

42,301

25,691

18,652

12,645

(7) %

211 %

Residential, net —

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net —

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 50,310

57,913

30,702

24,055

18,159

(13) %

177 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):



























Commercial real estate, net 184

1

1

1

23

nm

nm

Commercial, net 7,720

151

7,909

5,143

3,311

nm

133 %

Residential, net (1) 21,370

17,423

19,894

21,411

22,340

23 %

(4) %

Consumer & other, net 399

140

134

152

196

185 %

104 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1) 29,673

17,715

27,938

26,707

25,870

68 %

15 % Total non-performing loans and leases 79,983

75,628

58,640

50,762

44,029

6 %

82 % Other real estate owned 278

409

203

—

1,868

(32) %

(85) % Total non-performing assets $ 80,261

$ 76,037

$ 58,843

$ 50,762

$ 45,897

6 %

75 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 73,376

$ 78,641

$ 64,893

$ 53,538

$ 34,659

(7) %

112 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.20 %

0.21 %

0.25 %

0.21 %

0.14 %

(0.01)

0.06 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1) 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.02

0.04 Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.01

— nm = not meaningful































(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.6 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 417,464

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

$ 261,111

$ 248,564

39 %

68 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period —

26,492

—

—

—

(100) %

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1) 15,216

106,498

30,580

28,542

18,787

(86) %

(19) % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (174)

—

(128)

—

(8)

nm

nm

Commercial, net (32,036)

(19,248)

(14,721)

(9,459)

(9,035)

66 %

255 %

Residential, net (4)

(248)

(53)

(4)

—

(98) %

nm

Consumer & other, net (1,264)

(773)

(906)

(929)

(836)

64 %

51 %

Total charge-offs (33,478)

(20,269)

(15,808)

(10,392)

(9,879)

65 %

239 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 209

58

163

123

73

260 %

186 %

Commercial, net 4,511

3,058

2,708

2,842

2,934

48 %

54 %

Residential, net 63

123

24

249

216

(49) %

(71) %

Consumer & other, net 618

369

403

590

416

67 %

49 %

Total recoveries 5,401

3,608

3,298

3,804

3,639

50 %

48 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 35

58

35

123

65

(40) %

(46) %

Commercial, net (27,525)

(16,190)

(12,013)

(6,617)

(6,101)

70 %

351 %

Residential, net 59

(125)

(29)

245

216

nm

(73) %

Consumer & other, net (646)

(404)

(503)

(339)

(420)

60 %

54 %

Total net charge-offs (28,077)

(16,661)

(12,510)

(6,588)

(6,240)

69 %

350 % Balance, end of period $ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

$ 261,111

(3) %

55 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 19,029

$ 14,221

$ 11,853

$ 12,823

$ 12,918

34 %

47 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period —

5,767

—

—

—

(100) %

nm Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 798

(959)

2,368

(970)

(95)

nm

nm Balance, end of period 19,827

19,029

14,221

11,853

12,823

4 %

55 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 424,430

$ 436,493

$ 315,356

$ 294,918

$ 273,934

(3) %

55 %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.07

0.19 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 16.13 %

17.80 %

20.86 %

36.61 %

36.84 %

(1.67)

(20.71) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.09 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.07 %

(0.04)

0.02 ACL to loans and leases 1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.16 %

1.12 %

(0.03)

0.03 nm = not meaningful































(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 301,135

$ 248,412

21 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

26,492

—

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

121,714

24,483

397 % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(174)

(8)

nm

Commercial, net

(51,284)

(16,893)

204 %

Residential, net

(252)

(167)

51 %

Consumer & other, net

(2,037)

(1,721)

18 %

Total charge-offs

(53,747)

(18,789)

186 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

267

98

172 %

Commercial, net

7,569

5,479

38 %

Residential, net

186

389

(52) %

Consumer & other, net

987

1,039

(5) %

Total recoveries

9,009

7,005

29 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

93

90

3 %

Commercial, net

(43,715)

(11,414)

283 %

Residential, net

(66)

222

(130) %

Consumer & other, net

(1,050)

(682)

54 %

Total net charge-offs

(44,738)

(11,784)

280 % Balance, end of period

$ 404,603

$ 261,111

55 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 14,221

$ 12,767

11 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

5,767

—

nm (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(161)

56

(388) % Balance, end of period

19,827

12,823

55 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 424,430

$ 273,934

55 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.27 %

0.10 %

0.17 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

16.76 %

37.28 %

(20.52) nm = not meaningful

















(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average Balance

Interest

Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest

Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest

Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 46,794

$ 682

5.83 %

$ 54,008

$ 799

5.92 %

$ 264,320

$ 2,742

4.15 % Loans and leases (1) 37,169,315

551,997

5.95 %

29,998,630

412,726

5.55 %

23,550,796

231,932

3.94 % Taxable securities 8,656,147

81,617

3.77 %

4,960,966

40,448

3.26 %

3,410,091

17,340

2.03 % Non-taxable securities (2) 865,278

8,010

3.70 %

437,020

4,068

3.72 %

220,327

1,721

3.13 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,704,984

34,616

5.13 %

1,605,081

18,581

4.69 %

1,663,454

2,919

0.70 % Total interest-earning assets 49,442,518

$ 676,922

5.48 %

37,055,705

$ 476,622

5.19 %

29,108,988

$ 256,654

3.53 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,718,705









623,042









7,379







Other assets 2,379,351









1,747,228









1,240,536







Total assets $ 53,540,574









$ 39,425,975









$ 30,356,903







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,131,117

$ 17,277

1.15 %

$ 4,759,251

$ 9,815

0.84 %

$ 3,896,553

$ 610

0.06 % Money market deposits 10,362,495

41,703

1.60 %

8,845,784

32,238

1.48 %

7,366,987

1,717

0.09 % Savings deposits 3,297,138

877

0.11 %

2,686,388

556

0.08 %

2,426,124

199

0.03 % Time deposits 4,703,967

40,551

3.46 %

3,205,128

21,004

2.66 %

1,618,394

1,489

0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 24,494,717

100,408

1.64 %

19,496,551

63,613

1.32 %

15,308,058

4,015

0.11 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 284,347

1,071

1.51 %

281,032

406

0.59 %

512,641

66

0.05 % Borrowings 6,187,363

81,004

5.25 %

2,352,715

28,764

4.96 %

6,273

50

3.21 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 405,989

9,271

9.16 %

417,966

8,470

8.22 %

393,964

4,001

4.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,372,416

$ 191,754

2.45 %

22,548,264

$ 101,253

1.82 %

16,220,936

$ 8,132

0.20 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 16,361,541









12,755,080









11,086,376







Other liabilities 871,378









772,870









464,755







Total liabilities 48,605,335









36,076,214









27,772,067







Common equity 4,935,239









3,349,761









2,584,836







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,540,574









$ 39,425,975









$ 30,356,903







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 485,168









$ 375,369









$ 248,522



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.03 %









3.37 %









3.33 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO

EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.93 %









4.08 %









3.41 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 50,381

$ 1,481

5.88 %

$ 275,253

$ 5,004

3.64 % Loans and leases (1) 33,603,781

964,723

5.77 %

23,061,173

444,074

3.86 % Taxable securities 6,818,764

122,065

3.58 %

3,533,930

36,151

2.05 % Non-taxable securities (2) 652,332

12,078

3.70 %

227,218

3,447

3.03 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,158,071

53,197

4.97 %

2,138,352

4,272

0.40 % Total interest-earning assets 43,283,329

$ 1,153,544

5.35 %

29,235,926

$ 492,948

3.38 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,173,900









7,890







Other assets 2,065,036









1,232,496







Total assets $ 46,522,265









$ 30,476,312







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,448,974

$ 27,092

1.00 %

$ 3,854,596

$ 1,108

0.06 % Money market deposits 9,657,738

73,941

1.54 %

7,503,142

3,125

0.08 % Savings deposits 2,993,450

1,433

0.10 %

2,416,096

404

0.03 % Time deposits 3,958,688

61,555

3.14 %

1,685,763

3,294

0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 22,058,850

164,021

1.50 %

15,459,597

7,931

0.10 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 282,699

1,477

1.05 %

499,664

129

0.05 % Borrowings 4,280,632

109,768

5.17 %

6,293

99

3.18 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 411,944

17,741

8.68 %

387,510

7,150

3.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,034,125

$ 293,007

2.19 %

16,353,064

$ 15,309

0.19 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 14,518,864









11,046,925







Other liabilities 822,396









426,917







Total liabilities 42,375,385









27,826,906







Common equity 4,146,880









2,649,406







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,522,265









$ 30,476,312







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 860,537









$ 477,639



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.16 %









3.19 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO

EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.99 %









3.28 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $706,000 for the same period in 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 3,166

$ 3,587

$ 4,252

$ 10,515

$ 15,101

(12) %

(79) % Servicing 9,167

9,397

9,184

9,529

9,505

(2) %

(4) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(4,978)

(4,961)

(2) %

(3) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

10,899

(24) %

(121) % MSR hedge (loss) gain (7,636)

2,650

(348)

(14,128)

—

(388) %

nm Total $ (2,342)

$ 7,816

$ (1,812)

$ 17,341

$ 30,544

(130) %

(108) %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 119,476

$ 131,726

$ 216,833

$ 396,979

$ 576,532

(9) %

(79) % Gain on sale margin 2.65 %

2.72 %

1.96 %

2.65 %

2.62 %

(0.07)

0.03



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 178,800

$ 185,017

$ 196,177

$ 179,558

$ 165,807

(3) %

8 % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,168

1,601

3,740

5,194

7,813

(27) %

(85) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(4,978)

(4,961)

(2) %

(3) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

10,899

(24) %

(121) % Balance, end of period $ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

$ 196,177

$ 179,558

(3) %

(4) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 12,723,932

$ 12,914,046

$ 13,020,189

$ 12,997,911

$ 12,932,747

(1) %

(2) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.36 %

1.38 %

1.42 %

1.51 %

1.39 %

(0.02)

(0.03) nm = not meaningful



























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year

over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 6,753

$ 31,945

(79) % Servicing 18,564

18,645

0 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9,678)

(10,308)

(6) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (5,179)

51,048

(110) % MSR hedge loss (4,986)

—

nm Total $ 5,474

$ 91,330

(94) %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 251,202

$ 1,225,654

(80) % Gain on sale margin 2.69 %

2.61 %

0.08











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 185,017

$ 123,615

50 % Additions for new MSR capitalized 2,769

15,203

(82) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9,678)

(10,308)

(6) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (5,179)

51,048

(110) % Balance, end of period $ 172,929

$ 179,558

(4) % nm = not meaningful











Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 4,828,188

$ 4,884,723

$ 2,479,826

$ 2,417,514

$ 2,518,276

(1) %

92 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

—

— %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

6,789

(5) %

nm Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,132,192

$ 3,152,266

$ 2,475,081

$ 2,411,750

$ 2,511,487

(1) %

25 % Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)



$ (418,762)

(300,134)

(426,864)

(449,560)

(308,147)

40 %

36 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI c

$ 3,550,954

$ 3,452,400

$ 2,901,945

$ 2,861,310

$ 2,819,634

3 %

26 %































Total assets d

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

(1) %

78 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

—

0 %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

6,789

(5) %

nm Tangible assets e

$ 51,896,100

$ 52,261,769

$ 31,843,894

$ 31,466,196

$ 30,128,905

(1) %

72 % Common shares outstanding at period end (1) f

208,514

208,429

129,321

129,320

129,318

0 %

61 %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / d

9.01 %

9.05 %

7.79 %

7.68 %

8.36 %

(0.04)

0.65 Tangible common equity ratio b / e

6.04 %

6.03 %

7.77 %

7.66 %

8.34 %

0.01

(2.30) Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI c / e

6.84 %

6.61 %

9.11 %

9.09 %

9.36 %

0.23

(2.52) Book value per common share (1) a / f

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

$ 18.69

$ 19.47

(1) %

19 % Tangible book value per common share (1) b / f

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

$ 18.65

$ 19.42

(1) %

(23) % Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1) c / f

$ 17.03

$ 16.56

$ 22.44

$ 22.13

$ 21.80

3 %

(22) % nm = not meaningful



































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



$ (697)

$ 2,416

$ 284

$ (2,647)

$ (2,075)

(129) %

(66) % Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



1,288

(3,543)

(2,329)

4,194

7,337

nm

(82) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(6,965)

9,488

4,192

(26,397)

(15,210)

(173) %

(54) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

10,899

(24) %

(121) % MSR hedge (loss) gain



(7,636)

2,650

(348)

(14,128)

—

(388) %

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (16,252)

$ 8,074

$ (8,115)

$ (22,575)

$ 951

(301) %

nm































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger related expenses



$ 29,649

$ 115,898

$ 11,637

$ 769

$ 2,672

(74) %

nm Exit and disposal costs



2,119

1,291

1,966

1,364

442

64 %

379 % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 31,768

$ 117,189

$ 13,603

$ 2,133

$ 3,114

(73) %

nm































Net interest income (1) c

$ 485,168

$ 375,369

$ 305,762

$ 287,933

$ 248,522

29 %

95 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 39,678

$ 54,735

$ 34,879

$ 29,445

$ 55,235

(28) %

(28) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(951)

nm

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 55,930

$ 46,661

$ 42,994

$ 52,020

$ 54,284

20 %

3 %































Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 524,846

$ 430,104

$ 340,641

$ 317,378

$ 303,757

22 %

73 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 541,098

$ 422,030

$ 348,756

$ 339,953

$ 302,806

28 %

79 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 328,559

$ 342,818

$ 194,982

$ 177,964

$ 179,574

(4) %

83 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(31,768)

(117,189)

(13,603)

(2,133)

(3,114)

(73) %

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 296,791

$ 225,629

$ 181,379

$ 175,831

$ 176,460

32 %

68 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

nm

70 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes



45,703

(4,886)

29,464

27,473

26,548

nm

72 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



179,080

(18,924)

112,428

111,513

105,139

nm

70 % Provision for credit losses



16,014

105,539

32,948

27,572

18,692

(85) %

(14) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

195,094

86,615

145,376

139,085

123,831

125 %

58 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(951)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

31,768

117,189

13,603

2,133

3,114

(73) %

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 243,114

$ 195,730

$ 167,094

$ 163,793

$ 125,994

24 %

93 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

nm

70 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(951)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

31,768

117,189

13,603

2,133

3,114

(73) %

nm Tax effect of adjustments



(11,981)

(23,565)

(5,459)

(6,116)

(480)

(49) %

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 169,416

$ 71,512

$ 99,223

$ 102,632

$ 80,274

137 %

111 % nm = not meaningful

































































(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Average assets n

$ 53,540,574

$ 39,425,975

$ 31,637,490

$ 30,668,177

$ 30,356,903

36 %

76 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,718,705

623,042

5,298

6,343

7,379

176 %

nm Average tangible assets o

$ 51,821,869

$ 38,802,933

$ 31,632,192

$ 30,661,834

$ 30,349,524

34 %

71 %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 4,935,239

$ 3,349,761

$ 2,438,639

$ 2,567,266

$ 2,584,836

47 %

91 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,718,705

623,042

5,298

6,343

7,379

176 %

nm Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,216,534

$ 2,726,719

$ 2,433,341

$ 2,560,923

$ 2,577,457

18 %

25 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) r

207,977

156,383

129,321

129,319

129,306

33 %

61 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) s

208,545

156,383

129,801

129,733

129,673

33 %

61 %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic (1) j / r

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

$ 0.61

(811) %

5 % Earnings-per-share - diluted (1) j / s

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

$ 0.61

(811) %

5 % Efficiency ratio h / f

62.60 %

79.71 %

57.24 %

56.07 %

59.12 %

(17.11)

3.48 Return on average assets j / n

1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.14

(0.04) Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.03 %

(0.15) %

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.18

(0.01) PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.46 %

0.89 %

1.82 %

1.80 %

1.64 %

0.57

(0.18) Return on average common equity j / p

10.84 %

(1.70) %

13.50 %

12.99 %

12.20 %

12.54

(1.36) Return on average tangible common equity j / q

16.63 %

(2.09) %

13.53 %

13.02 %

12.23 %

18.72

4.40































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1) m / r

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

$ 0.77

$ 0.79

$ 0.62

76 %

31 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1) m / s

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

$ 0.76

$ 0.79

$ 0.62

76 %

31 % Operating efficiency ratio i / g

54.85 %

53.46 %

52.01 %

51.72 %

58.27 %

1.39

(3.42) Operating return on average assets m / n

1.27 %

0.74 %

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

0.53

0.21 Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.31 %

0.75 %

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

0.56

0.25 Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.82 %

2.01 %

2.10 %

2.12 %

1.66 %

(0.19)

0.16 Operating return on average common equity m / p

13.77 %

8.66 %

16.14 %

15.86 %

12.46 %

5.11

1.31 Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

21.13 %

10.64 %

16.18 %

15.90 %

12.49 %

10.49

8.64





(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ —

$ 2

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



1,719

(4,736)

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(2,255)

14,384

(116) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



2,523

(36,259)

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(5,179)

51,048

nm MSR hedge loss



(4,986)

—

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (8,178)

$ 24,439

(133) %















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments













Merger related expenses



$ 145,547

$ 4,950

nm Exit and disposal costs



3,410

3,475

(2) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 148,957

$ 8,425

nm















Net interest income (1) c

$ 860,537

$ 477,639

80 %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 94,413

$ 135,204

(30) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,178

(24,439)

(133) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 102,591

$ 110,765

(7) %















Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 954,950

$ 612,843

56 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 963,128

$ 588,404

64 %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 671,377

$ 362,004

85 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(148,957)

(8,425)

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 522,420

$ 353,579

48 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 119,339

$ 169,748

(30) % Provision for income taxes



40,817

56,889

(28) % Income before provision for income taxes



160,156

226,637

(29) % Provision for credit losses



121,553

23,496

417 % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

281,709

250,133

13 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,178

(24,439)

(133) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

148,957

8,425

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 438,844

$ 234,119

87 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 119,339

$ 169,748

(30) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,178

(24,439)

(133) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

148,957

8,425

nm Tax effect of adjustments



(35,546)

4,096

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 240,928

$ 157,830

53 % nm = not meaningful



























(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Average assets n

$ 46,522,265

$ 30,476,312

53 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$ 1,173,900

$ 7,890

nm Average tangible assets o

$ 45,348,365

$ 30,468,422

49 %















Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 4,146,880

$ 2,649,406

57 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$ 1,173,900

$ 7,890

nm Average tangible common equity q

$ 2,972,980

$ 2,641,516

13 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) r

182,325

129,233

41 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) s

182,860

129,685

41 %















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Earnings-per-share - basic (1) j / r

$ 0.65

$ 1.31

(50) % Earnings-per-share - diluted (1) j / s

$ 0.65

$ 1.31

(50) % Efficiency ratio h / f

70.30 %

59.07 %

11.23 Return on average assets j / n

0.52 %

1.12 %

(0.60) Return on average tangible assets j / o

0.53 %

1.12 %

(0.59) PPNR return on average assets k/n

1.22 %

1.66 %

(0.44) Return on average common equity j / p

5.80 %

12.92 %

(7.12) Return on average tangible common equity j / q

8.09 %

12.96 %

(4.87)















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1) m / r

$ 1.32

$ 1.22

8 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1) m / s

$ 1.32

$ 1.22

8 % Operating efficiency ratio i / g

54.24 %

60.09 %

(5.85) Operating return on average assets m / n

1.04 %

1.04 %

— Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.07 %

1.04 %

0.03 Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.90 %

1.55 %

0.35 Operating return on average common equity m / p

11.72 %

12.01 %

(0.29) Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

16.34 %

12.05 %

4.29





(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 551,997

$ 412,726

$ 320,747

$ 276,625

$ 231,932

34 %

138 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

30,548

11,832

387

789

1,069

158 %

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

7,100

3,806

—

—

—

87 %

nm Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 514,349

$ 397,088

$ 320,360

$ 275,836

$ 230,863

30 %

123 %































Taxable securities interest income e

$ 81,617

$ 40,448

$ 18,290

$ 18,261

$ 17,340

102 %

371 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

34,801

15,356

—

—

—

127 %

nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 46,816

$ 25,092

$ 18,290

$ 18,261

$ 17,340

87 %

170 %































Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 8,010

$ 4,068

$ 1,571

$ 1,651

$ 1,721

97 %

365 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

2,274

901

—

—

—

152 %

nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 5,736

$ 3,167

$ 1,571

$ 1,651

$ 1,721

81 %

233 %































Interest income (1) k

$ 676,922

$ 476,622

$ 352,530

$ 303,857

$ 256,654

42 %

164 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l=b+f+i

67,623

28,089

387

789

1,069

141 %

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c

7,100

3,806

—

—

—

87 %

nm Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 602,199

$ 444,727

$ 352,143

$ 303,068

$ 255,585

35 %

136 %































Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 100,408

$ 63,613

$ 31,174

$ 9,090

$ 4,015

58 %

nm Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

(280)

(93)

—

—

—

201 %

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 100,688

$ 63,706

$ 31,174

$ 9,090

$ 4,015

58 %

nm































Interest expense q

$ 191,754

$ 101,253

$ 46,768

$ 15,924

$ 8,132

89 %

nm Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(337)

(150)

(57)

(57)

(57)

125 %

491 % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 192,091

$ 101,403

$ 46,825

$ 15,981

$ 8,189

89 %

nm































Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 485,168

$ 375,369

$ 305,762

$ 287,933

$ 248,522

29 %

95 % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u=l-r

67,286

27,939

330

732

1,012

141 %

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c

7,100

3,806

—

—

—

87 %

nm Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 410,782

$ 343,624

$ 305,432

$ 287,201

$ 247,510

20 %

66 %































Average loans and leases aa

37,169,315

29,998,630

25,855,556

24,886,203

23,550,796

24 %

58 % Average taxable securities ab

8,656,147

4,960,966

3,042,044

3,271,185

3,410,091

74 %

154 % Average non-taxable securities ac

865,278

437,020

200,825

212,847

220,327

98 %

293 % Average interest-earning assets ad

49,442,518

37,055,705

30,305,129

29,437,103

29,108,988

33 %

70 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

24,494,717

19,496,551

16,103,984

15,350,390

15,308,058

26 %

60 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

31,372,416

22,548,264

17,668,730

16,359,575

16,220,936

39 %

93 %





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

5.95 %

5.55 %

4.92 %

4.41 %

3.94 %

0.40

2.01 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.33 %

0.16 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.02 %

0.17

0.31 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.08 %

0.05 %

— %

— %

— %

0.03

0.08 Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.54 %

5.34 %

4.91 %

4.40 %

3.92 %

0.20

1.62































Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.77 %

3.26 %

2.40 %

2.23 %

2.03 %

0.51

1.74 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.61 %

1.26 %

— %

— %

— %

0.35

1.61 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.16 %

2.00 %

2.40 %

2.23 %

2.03 %

0.16

0.13































Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.70 %

3.72 %

3.13 %

3.10 %

3.13 %

(0.02)

0.57 Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.05 %

0.84 %

— %

— %

— %

0.21

1.05 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.65 %

2.88 %

3.13 %

3.10 %

3.13 %

(0.23)

(0.48)































Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.48 %

5.19 %

4.62 %

4.10 %

3.53 %

0.29

1.95 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l / ad

0.55 %

0.31 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.24

0.54 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad

0.06 %

0.04 %

— %

— %

— %

0.02

0.06 Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

4.87 %

4.84 %

4.61 %

4.09 %

3.52 %

0.03

1.35































Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.77 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.32

1.53 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

—

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.77 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.32

1.53































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

2.45 %

1.82 %

1.05 %

0.39 %

0.20 %

0.63

2.25 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

—

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

2.45 %

1.82 %

1.05 %

0.39 %

0.20 %

0.63

2.25































Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.93 %

4.08 %

4.01 %

3.88 %

3.41 %

(0.15)

0.52 Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u / ad

0.55 %

0.31 %

— %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.24

0.54 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad

0.06 %

0.04 %

— %

— %

— %

0.02

0.06 Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.32 %

3.73 %

4.01 %

3.87 %

3.40 %

(0.41)

(0.08)





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year

over Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 964,723

$ 444,074

117 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

42,380

2,501

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

10,906

—

nm Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 911,437

$ 441,573

106 %















Taxable securities interest income e

$ 122,065

$ 36,151

238 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

50,157

—

nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 71,908

$ 36,151

99 %















Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 12,078

$ 3,447

250 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

3,175

—

nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 8,903

$ 3,447

158 %















Interest income (1) k

$ 1,153,544

$ 492,948

134 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l=b+f+i

95,712

2,501

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c

10,906

—

nm Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 1,046,926

$ 490,447

113 %















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 164,021

$ 7,931

nm Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

(373)

—

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 164,394

$ 7,931

nm















Interest expense q

$ 293,007

$ 15,309

nm Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(487)

(114)

327 % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 293,494

$ 15,423

nm















Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 860,537

$ 477,639

80 % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u=l-r

95,225

2,387

nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c

10,906

—

nm Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 754,406

$ 475,252

59 %















Average loans and leases aa

33,603,781

23,061,173

46 % Average taxable securities ab

6,818,764

3,533,930

93 % Average non-taxable securities ac

652,332

227,218

187 % Average interest-earning assets ad

43,283,329

29,235,926

48 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

22,058,850

15,459,597

43 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

27,034,125

16,353,064

65 %





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Year

over Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

5.77 %

3.86 %

1.91 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.25 %

0.02 %

0.23 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.07 %

— %

0.07 Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.45 %

3.84 %

1.61















Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.58 %

2.05 %

1.53 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.48 %

— %

1.48 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.10 %

2.05 %

0.05















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.70 %

3.03 %

0.67 Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

0.98 %

— %

0.98 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.72 %

3.03 %

(0.31)















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.35 %

3.38 %

1.97 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l / ad

0.45 %

0.02 %

0.43 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad

0.05 %

— %

0.05 Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

4.85 %

3.36 %

1.49















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

1.50 %

0.10 %

1.40 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

— %

— %

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

1.50 %

0.10 %

1.40















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

2.19 %

0.19 %

2.00 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

— %

— %

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

2.19 %

0.19 %

2.00















Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.99 %

3.28 %

0.71 Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u / ad

0.44 %

0.02 %

0.42 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad

0.05 %

— %

0.05 Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.50 %

3.26 %

0.24





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.