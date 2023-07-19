GHA Accreditation Helps Position Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital in Al Khobar as a Trusted Destination for Medical Travel

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant achievement that firmly underscores its commitment to the highest standards of healthcare, Dr. Sulaiman AL-Habib Hospital in AL Khobar, Saudi Arabia, has been awarded the distinguished Accreditation for Medical Travel Services by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This accolade validates HMG Al Khobar's dedication to delivering an exceptional medical travel patient journey, from the initial interaction through to superior clinical outcomes and post-treatment care.

"Obtaining the GHA Accreditation signals our commitment to advancing patient experiences and outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) is renowned for its exceptional healthcare services across 9 leading-edge hospitals located in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. HMG Al Khobar is the first of HMG's hospital's to be accredited by GHA, with several more expected to start the accreditation process soon.

HMG Al Khobar has garnered a remarkable reputation within the distinguished medical group, as evidenced by its numerous international accreditations. The hospital has successfully earned HIMSS EMRAM Stage-7 Accreditation from the USA, World Health Organization (WHO) Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Assessment, American College of Radiology (ACR), College of American Pathologists (CAP), and Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), in addition to the CBAHI. It is also recognized as the first fully integrated digital health project in the region.

GHA is recognized as a global leader in medical tourism and health tourism, having developed international standards accredited by ISQua/IEEA and professional norms for medical travel in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers, and employers. The GHA accreditation seal helps build trust by demonstrating to patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks to medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience across each step of the patient journey.

Mr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Turki, the General Director of the HMG Al-Khobar said, "With thousands of success stories from our valued patients and their families, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Al-Khobar has earned a reputation as a world-class healthcare provider. The hospital's unique services have attracted international patients, and its impact on the country and community is significant. Obtaining the GHA Accreditation is a proud moment for us, signaling our deep commitment to advancing patient experiences and outcomes for local and international patients."

GHA is dedicated to advancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism industry. Through its accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services ,, GHA aims to promote transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement. Additionally, the GHA accreditation process positions healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, thereby improving not only clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction but also positively impacting the organization's business performance.

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the transformative role of GHA accreditation, saying, "Accreditation by GHA serves as a badge of trust and quality in healthcare, assuring patients, governments, insurance companies, facilitators and other stakeholders that GHA-accredited hospitals, like HMG Al Khobar, are committed to the highest standards of patient care and successful medical outcomes. Moreover, by securing GHA Accreditation, HMG Al Khobar has underscored its dedication to a key objective of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which is to facilitate access and improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. We congratulate HMG Al Khobar for achieving this esteemed recognition."

To promote awareness of the importance of GHA accreditation for safety and patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has launched an extensive bilingual (English and Arabic) consumer and buyer marketing campaign. The objective is to educate the marketplace about the significant benefits of choosing hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical tourism programs.

Mr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Turki went on to say, "Achieving GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services offers us the opportunity to join GHA's internationally recognized network of providers, as well as increased visibility through GHA's consumer awareness initiatives that reach a global audience. We are thrilled to be part of this mission, propelling our reach to patients globally and further affirming our status as a trusted healthcare provider."

Ms. Stephano noted, "GHA and our team of surveyors would like to extend our deepest appreciation and commendation to HMG Al Khobar's Corporate Quality Improvement and Patient Safety team for their unwavering dedication, unmatched commitment, and exceptional teamwork that resulted in their successful accreditation. Your hard work and tireless efforts have truly raised the bar in quality, and we are proud to be associated with such an outstanding team."

HMG Al Khobar's accomplishment is indeed a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, spotlighting the region's commitment to providing world-class patient care. Other healthcare institutions in the region and beyond can take inspiration from this achievement, understanding that GHA accreditation not only enhances their reputation but also sets them up for business growth and increased demand.

About HMG Al Khobar:

HMG Al Khobar is one of eleven hospitals under the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group. Boasting one of the premier healthcare networks in the Middle East, the organization is committed to advancing the frontiers of healthcare by continually investing in state-of-the-art medical technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation. This dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements enables them to provide patients with access to the latest diagnostic tools, advanced treatments, and groundbreaking medical breakthroughs.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is the recognized global authority in accreditation and certification focused on medical and wellness travel, health tourism, safety, and well-being. Founded in 2016, GHA's initial business purpose centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs for organizations and individuals, covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offering certification and accreditation in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

