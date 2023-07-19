Home Care Pulse Expands Training Portfolio, Enhancing Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Providers

REXBURG, Idaho, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of workforce education and engagement applications for post-acute care and senior living organizations, has acquired Teaching Transitions, a renowned provider of online hospice volunteer training. This acquisition reinforces Home Care Pulse's position as the education solution for hospice providers. Teaching Transitions specializes in delivering high-quality online training and coursework tailored specifically for hospice volunteers. Their extensive range of educational materials equips volunteers with the knowledge and skills to provide effective support to patients and families at end of life.

"We are excited to welcome Teaching Transitions to the Home Care Pulse family," said Linda Leekley, Chief Clinical Officer at Home Care Pulse. "This acquisition enables us to provide an immersive learning experience that engages volunteers and surpasses all CMS volunteer training requirements for hospice agencies. We are committed to continuously enhancing our training resources to meet the evolving needs of the post-acute care industry. Teaching Transitions' user-friendly end-of-life content also holds immense benefits for other post-acute providers."

For post-acute care organizations, including existing Home Care Pulse clients, seeking a 24/7 digital library of high-quality, up-to-date courses, reach out to Home Care Pulse for more information at homecarepulse.com/training or (877) 307-8573.

About Home Care Pulse:

Home Care Pulse, a Cressey & Company LP portfolio company, is a leader in experience management, training, and reputation management within the post-acute industry. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, Home Care Pulse empowers providers in home care, home health, hospice, and senior living to attract and retain employees and improve care quality for the people they serve. Home Care Pulse also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit homecarepulse.com.

About Teaching Transitions:

Teaching Transitions specializes in staff and volunteer training for healthcare organizations, offering an immersive and personalized learning experience that immediately engages learners. Their multimedia educational materials benefit learners by expanding their knowledge and increasing their confidence in their role, while healthcare organizations benefit from having well-prepared staff to support individuals nearing end of life.

