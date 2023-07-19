SchoolStatus Achieves Significant Business Momentum in 1H 2023, Fueled by Growing Demand for its K-12 Data and Communications Solutions

SchoolStatus expands to new districts, hires new SVP of Sales and VP of People, and wins G2 awards.

RIDGELAND, Miss., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leader in K-12 data and communications, achieved new business milestones that demonstrate strong company momentum in the first half of 2023 and growing excitement about its solutions from educators and administrators across the country. To support the increasing demand for its solutions, the company has expanded its sales team by 42% this year and appointed Sarah Kiley as Senior Vice President of Sales to lead the team. SchoolStatus also added Michael Wolset as Vice President of People.

(PRNewsfoto/SchoolStatus) (PRNewswire)

In the past six months, SchoolStatus grew its base of district partners, expanding to new states and districts. In June 2023, G2, the world's largest independent software and services review platform, selected SchoolStatus for 24 awards including Best Support, Most Likely to Recommend, and Easiest to Use.

Rebecca Moye, Data Coordinator for Rome City Schools, in Rome, Georgia, shared that, "SchoolStatus is a pillar of our strategic plan at Rome City Schools to engage with stakeholders...Last year we had 98% engagement in the last 90 days."

This continued momentum speaks to the value of the SchoolStatus portfolio of products, the trust educators and districts have in the software and services, and the increased demand for user-friendly, data-informed solutions that positively impact student outcomes.

"SchoolStatus continues to expand and innovate to offer leading solutions that address the current needs of K-12 districts and set students up for success," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "Through a data-informed approach, our solutions are helping to build trust and positive, meaningful school-home relationships. This momentum speaks to the value and impact that our solutions are having on districts, educators, students, and families."

New Personnel Appointments

SchoolStatus is pleased to welcome two key members to the leadership team.

Sarah Kiley, an accomplished executive with proven experience in growing revenue, increasing profitability, and driving customer satisfaction, brings more than 17 years of experience in sales and customer relationship building to SchoolStatus. She joins SchoolStatus from Parchment, a leader in academic credentials management, where she served as General Manager, K-12 & Professional. She holds a BBA from The George Washington University School of Business.

Michael Wolset, a strategic HR leader with vast knowledge in the SaaS space, brings more than 15 years in talent acquisition and development to the position. He joins SchoolStatus from The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 global energy company, where he was the Director of M&A Integration and Product Training, and was responsible for delivering shareholder value through M&A integration activities globally. He holds a master's degree in Instructional Technology from Saint Joseph's University.

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus provides data and communication solutions to support educator development, operational efficiencies, and student achievement. Its solutions portfolio includes SchoolStatus , Operoo , TeachBoost , School Innovations & Achievement , and Smore . The product suite supports a K-12 ecosystem that utilizes data-informed communications and workflow automation to make educators' lives easier while improving student outcomes. With more than 200 million successful parent-teacher interactions, and millions of users across all product lines, SchoolStatus drives meaningful results for districts across the US. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com .

CONTACT:

Annmarie Ely

Zer0 to 5ive for SchoolStatus

267.454.4686

schoolstatus@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SchoolStatus