Maker's Mark® Bourbon Invites Guests to Go Beyond the Traditional Distillery Tour with Star Hill Farm Experiences

New Tours Offer Visitors a Hands-On Look at the Home of the Maker's Mark Distillery and the Chance to Experience Flavor Through Nature

LORETTO, Ky., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, has introduced Star Hill Farm Experiences, a new series of visitor tours at the home of Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. The tours are designed to provide guests with a deeper look at the 1,100 acres of expansive natural land on which Maker's Mark Bourbon is crafted, as well as the sustainability, agriculture and research initiatives underway that allow the brand to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful products possible.

Unlike anything else on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the Star Hill Farm Experiences are a natural extension of the vision on which Maker's Mark was founded. Maker's Mark co-founder Margie Samuels was a pioneering force behind bourbon tourism in the 1950s, opening the property to family, friends, curious locals and travelers before formal distillery tours existed. Her belief that people should be given the opportunity to see where and how their favorite products are crafted is amplified with the new experiences, as guests are given the opportunity to not only see the production process, but also participate in Maker's Mark's pursuit of flavor through nature.

"Since the founding of Maker's Mark in 1953, achieving the distinctive flavor and quality of our whisky has remained a direct reflection of the environment that surrounds us," said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker and grandson of the Maker's Mark founders. "We're proud to offer these new, immersive experiences that not only let visitors explore the natural beauty that Star Hill Farm has to offer, but also better understand and appreciate nature's influence on the whisky in their glass."

Initial tour offerings now available for booking include:

The Oak Experience is a first-hand introduction to the American oak tree from soil to sip, including a visit to the white oak research forest, a journey and toast to the Mother Oak tree (one of the oldest oaks in Kentucky ) and the opportunity for guests to plant their own white oak.

The Seasonal Star Hill Farm Tour invites guests on a sensory exploration of Star Hill Farm tailored to the season, including crop harvests, livestock visitation and discovery of ingredients grown on-property for the cocktail and culinary programs.

The Maker's Mark Art and Design Tour is a look at the world-class art and design featured throughout the property, all of which is designed in harmony with and in celebration of its natural surroundings on Star Hill Farm.

"In the past, our guests have only been able to explore a small piece of our home at Star Hill Farm," said Amanda Humphrey, Star Hill Farm Advocacy and Experience Manager. "With these experiences, we're excited to invite those interested in learning more about Maker's Mark to see, touch and interact with the wood, wheat and water that are essential to our bourbon. Come forage for ingredients we use in bar and restaurant programs, meet the livestock that enrich our soil and call Star Hill Farm home, and see the environmental research projects we have undertaken first-hand."

Additional experiences will be introduced regularly and, like Mother Nature, will vary based on the Kentucky seasons. Future offerings will include truffle foraging, an apiary and beekeeping experience, an immersive look at our estate-grown grains, sorghum harvesting, and more. New tour offerings are available in addition to the classic Maker's Mark distillery tours, offering first-time visitors the chance to design their perfect day at Maker's Mark and give existing fans a reason to return again and again.

For more information about the new Star Hill Farm experiences and to book a tour, visit www.MakersMark.com .

