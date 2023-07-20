VEGAS CHAMBER AND LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE ITS AWARD-WINNING BUSINESS MAGAZINE

The rebranded Taking Care of Business magazine debuts in September.

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Vegas Chamber and the Las Vegas Review-Journal announce a new innovative partnership to retool and rebrand the Chamber's Business Voice magazine as Taking Care of Business. This collaboration will expand the audience reach of the magazine and significantly increase its visibility across the entire region.

Through this unprecedented partnership, the award-winning digital magazine will be produced and distributed via the Review-Journal's distribution channels, including to its Business Press subscribers. Additionally, the Taking Care of Business magazine will be promoted through the Review-Journal to broaden its readership and expose a larger community audience to its content, including business information and small business features, with programs and benefits to help local businesses grow. The magazine will also be distributed through social media channels and digital reading platforms.

Taking Care of Business will be fully interactive, featuring relevant topics and profiles of influential newsmakers and linking ads directly to advertisers' websites. Each mobile-friendly issue is emailed to every business member in the Chamber's database, prominently displayed on the Vegas Chamber homepage for members and nonmembers, and, starting in September, available at reviewjournal.com.

"This innovative partnership between the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Vegas Chamber builds on the strengths of both organizations and provides tremendous opportunities for Chamber members to increase the exposure of their brands," said Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald. "Together, our two powerhouse organizations can accomplish more by offering additional access to vital news and information to help businesses grow and thrive."

As the official publisher of Vegas Chamber's Taking Care of Business and a trusted brand in the market, the Review-Journal will be a dedicated and experienced sales partner joining forces with the Chamber's staff in a combined effort to showcase businesses like never before.

"Timing could not have been better for a partnership between our two organizations. The business community and Nevadans alike look to both the RJ and the Vegas Chamber for their business insights, news and connections," said Chase Rankin, senior vice president of advertising sales for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're excited to broaden the reach of 'Taking Care of Business' through our digital platform, which is why this partnership is a win-win for both organizations and all business partners in the community ."

The first issue of Taking Care of Business will debut on September 17, 2023. The advertising deadline for the premier issue is August 11, 2023. To reserve space at Vegas Chamber member and nonmember rates, contact Christy Cuthbert, director of retail advertising for the Review-Journal, at (702) 787-6293 or email ccuthbert@reviewjournal.com.

About the Vegas Chamber

The Vegas Chamber is the broadest-based business association in Nevada, representing small businesses and employers throughout the state. Founded in 1911, its purpose is to cultivate growth and prosperity. In addition to a wide range of benefits to help employers and entrepreneurs thrive and create jobs, the Vegas Chamber is the leading advocate for small businesses in Nevada and is deeply engaged in policy at the local, state, and federal levels. For more information, visit VegasChamber.com .

Taking Care of Business

Named 2018 Best Magazine and 2019 Honorable Mention by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE), Taking Care of Business (formerly Business Voice) is the Vegas Chamber's magazine. In partnership with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the digital magazine is distributed monthly via email, social media platforms, websites, digital reading platforms and published 12 times a year.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates www.reviewjournal.com , a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contacts:

Cara Clarke/702-743-9362

Vegas Chamber

Cclarke@vegaschamber.com

Wanda Blair/702-383-0223

Las Vegas Review-Journal

wblair@reviewjournal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal