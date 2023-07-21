Delta Wins the "2023 Best Companies to Work For in Asia Award" by HR Asia with its DEI and Digital Transformation Highly Recognized

TAIPEI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been selected as one of the "Best Companies to Work For in Asia" for the second time by HR Asia, the prominent magazine in Asia on human resources. In the evaluation dimensions, "CORE: Collective Organization for Real Engagement," "SELF: Heart, Mind and Soul" and "GROUP: Think, Feel and Do," Delta scored industry-leading performance, with the aspects of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)" and "Digital Transfomation" being especially praised by HR Asia. As a world-class corporate citizen, Delta continues to foster a people-centric corporate culture and a workplace based on the highest standards of DEI and effective collaboration.

Charles Chen, Delta's Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "Delta's continued growth must be attributed to the collective efforts of all employees. As our global team becomes increasingly diverse, we encourage our employees to better understand and respect colleagues with different backgrounds, nationalities and professions. Moreover, we have been active in integrating DEI concepts and digital technology into employee activities in order to provide a better employee experience. For example, we held a series of DEI forums to facilitate all kinds of exchange, organized Southeast Asian cultural celebrations for migrant colleagues, and launched Delta GO-an app dedicated to Delta employees that combines all our employee activities throughout the year. All of these initiatives have been well received by our talent. We will continue to build a friendly workplace where employees can unleash their potential and thrive together."

Delta uses digital technology to enhance employee experience and expertise. Since 2020, the global online learning platform, Delta Academy, has been established to connect online learning resources from plant sites all over the world. With mobile devices, users can learn across different domains at any time. To date, the number of user-times has reached 332,146, with an annual growth rate of 212%, and the total number of non-repetitive courses has reached 1,227, an increase of 54%.

In addition, Delta regularly conducts employee engagement surveys to understand the needs of its employees and take appropriate strengthening measures. Since April this year, for example, the "flexible working hours" policy has been implemented, allowing employees to adjust working hours according to individual needs to avoid rush hour traffic and take better care of their families. To help employees start a family with peace of mind and to relieve childcare pressure for working parents, Delta introduced the industry-leading "childcare allowance" policy last year. Between 0-6 years old, each child is entitled to a monthly allowance of NT$5,000, and the accumulated allowance can reach up to NT$380,000.

As for career development, in addition to professional courses designed for different grade levels, Delta also boasts a comprehensive system of global expatriation and inter-organizational rotation, which helps employees develop cross-functional work capabilities.

HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" is the largest employer brand award of in the Asia-Pacific region, evaluating enterprises of the hi-tech, financial, service and other industries. Experts from various fields form the judging committee, which then reviews corporate achievement reports and conducts anonymous employee surveys to comprehensively evaluate the participating companies' performance in establishing a quality work environment.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

