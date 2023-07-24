Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org Launch 7th Annual Fundraising Campaign with $500,000 Donation

National retailer surprises 1,000 teachers with a total of $500,000 for much-needed school supplies, impacting 25,000 students nationwide and encouraging customers to join in support of AdoptAClassroom.org during this back-to-school season

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burlington Stores , the national discount retailer offering everyday low prices on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, is excited to announce its 7th consecutive in-store fundraising campaign with the award-winning national nonprofit, AdoptAClassroom.org. With Burlington's renewed community giving plan launched earlier this year, they are pleased to further their partnership with the organization this back-to-school season by helping to equip students in local store communities with the classroom tools and materials they need so they are empowered to live better lives and build better futures.

Now through August 28, 2023, customers can round up their purchase or select a donation amount at checkout at any one of Burlington's 933 store locations. Funds raised will benefit local high-needs classrooms nationwide, providing students with much-needed classroom materials to better learn and succeed.

And earlier today, to celebrate the launch of this in-store fundraising campaign, Burlington flash funded 1,000 teachers in high-needs classrooms across the country on AdoptAClassroom.org with $500 each. These funds will help provide 25,000 students with essential classroom materials this coming school year.

Teachers surprised today were ecstatic to learn about the funding that will help them better support their students. According to AdoptAClassroom.org's 2023 Teacher Spending Survey , teachers are spending more of their personal money on school supplies for their students than ever before. In fact, teachers spend an average of $860 out-of-pocket each year, a 14% increase since 2021.

"All students deserve the resources needed to learn and succeed. As part of Burlington's renewed community giving approach, we are committed to adding value by empowering local students nationwide to have access to classroom materials, no matter their socio-economic status, enabling them to live a better life and build a better future," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "Burlington is proud to continue working with AdoptAClassroom.org, to support students in high-need classrooms across the country. Together with our generous customers and associates, we look forward to raising funds so that even more students are able to reach their full potential this school year and beyond."

"Together, with our incredible partner Burlington, we are thrilled to celebrate AdoptAClassroom.org's 25th anniversary by helping to equip 25,000 students nationwide with the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school," said Ann Pifer, executive director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Over the past six years of our partnership, we have seen how dedicated Burlington is to adding value to their local communities. By providing teachers with the funds they need to purchase classroom supplies, Burlington is helping to build a better future for everyone."

To find a store near you to donate, visit Burlington.com . For more information about AdoptAClassroom.org, including the organization's 2023 Teacher Spending Survey, visit AdoptAClassroom.org.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 933 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and equipped more than 6.4 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

