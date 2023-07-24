Deloitte ranked no. 1 in Security Consulting Services and no. 4 in Managed Security Services by revenue in Gartner® Market Share reports

Deloitte ranked no. 1 in Security Consulting Services and no. 4 in Managed Security Services by revenue in Gartner® Market Share reports

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth year in a row, Deloitte has been ranked no. 1 in security consulting services by revenue in 2022 according to the latest Gartner® Market Share report[1]. In addition, Deloitte was ranked no. 4 by revenue in 2022 in the Gartner Managed Security Services (MSS) Market Share report[2].

"We think these recognitions demonstrate Deloitte's strong reputation and investment in capabilities globally in delivering solutions that help modernize and transform how our clients operate," says Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber leader and US Cyber Strategic Growth Offering leader. "Deloitte's business-led approach to cyber is allowing us to drive greater value to organizations by helping board, c-suite, and business unit-level stakeholders better align cyber to their business priorities, strategy, and desired outcomes."

Gartner estimates that the security consulting services market grew by 12.5% in 2022, reaching US$29.8 billion in revenue. According to the report, Deloitte's revenue grew 15.8% in 2022 while also increasing its market share to 15.4%.

According to Gartner, the MSS market grew by 15.8% in 2022, reaching USD$$16.98 billion in revenue. The Managed Detection and Response (MDR) segment of the MSS market grew faster at 26.2%. The report states that Deloitte's revenue grew 15.5% and 28.0% in 2022 for the MSS market and the MDR segment, respectively.

"Our investment in differentiated and innovative solutions, platforms, ecosystems and alliances, and talent enables Deloitte to be a trusted advisor and operator for organizations in navigating complexity and realizing business outcomes along their cyber journey," says Adnan Amjad, Deloitte US Cyber & Strategic Risk leader. "We will remain focused on scaling capabilities that best position clients to run their business confidently."

Notable highlights of Deloitte's Cyber investments from the past year include:

With more than 25,000 cyber professionals worldwide, Deloitte advises, implements, and operates a full range of services and solutions with capabilities across strategy and transformation, cloud, detect and respond, identity, infrastructure security, data and privacy, application security, and emerging technologies. Visit www.deloitte.com/cyber for more information.

