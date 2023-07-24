Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,459
2,202
$
4,565
5,909
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
0.35
$
0.73
0.95
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.59 %
0.53 %
1.29 %
1.67 %
Return on average equity
8.13 %
7.28 %
15.81 %
20.47 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.68 %
1.63 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.09 %
2.09 %
3.76 %
3.75 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
2,315
$
6,327
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.55 %
1.79 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
4,817
5,258
$
9,330
11,492
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
0.84
$
1.50
1.85
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.58 %
0.63 %
1.34 %
1.66 %
Return on average equity
8.02 %
8.75 %
15.87 %
19.54 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.63 %
1.57 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.32 %
2.32 %
3.74 %
3.70 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
5,852
$
13,084
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.71 %
1.89 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
610
$
458
$
1,277
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
747
$
458
$
1,277
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.10 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.08 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
49
$
23
$
89
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
1962.95 %
2688.43 %
990.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.85 %
0.90 %
0.96 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.160
$
0.160
$
0.160
Shares outstanding
6,365,096
6,360,895
6,361,494
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
19.00
$
18.95
$
18.43
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.78)
(3)
(2.83)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
21.78
$
21.52
$
21.26
Closing market price per common share
$
16.50
$
23.51
$
27.75
Closing price to book value ratio
86.84 %
124.06 %
150.53 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.04 %
7.10 %
7.33 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.72 %
9.80 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
2,459
$
2,358
$
3,788
$
5,322
$
4,565
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
$
0.38
$
0.61
$
0.85
$
0.73
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.96 %
1.40 %
1.29 %
Return on average equity
8.13 %
7.89 %
13.15 %
18.36 %
15.81 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.69 %
1.49 %
1.68 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.09 %
2.55 %
3.22 %
3.66 %
3.76 %
2023
2022
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,202
$
3,055
$
4,309
$
5,994
$
5,909
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.35
$
0.49
$
0.69
$
0.96
$
0.95
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.53 %
0.74 %
1.09 %
1.58 %
1.67 %
Return on average equity
7.28 %
10.22 %
14.96 %
20.68 %
20.47 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.68 %
1.50 %
1.63 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.09 %
2.55 %
3.22 %
3.65 %
3.75 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
2,315
$
3,537
$
5,145
$
7,807
$
6,327
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.55 %
0.86 %
1.30 %
2.06 %
1.79 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"The second quarter of 2023 was another operationally challenging quarter as short term interest rates continued to rise, putting a strain on our net interest margin and earnings. We are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 94 bp from 4.34% in the second quarter of 2022 to 5.28% in the second quarter of 2023, with recent average production yields of approximately 8%. However, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93% over the same period. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at June 30, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our deposit relationships, including certificates of deposit which have grown nearly $280 million since June 30, 2022. Finally, we believe that our June 30, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources well in excess of our level of uninsured deposits.
We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
- We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a more visible and strategic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this office once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational later in the third quarter of 2023."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 36.3%, from $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $7.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $229.4 million, or 16.8%, from $1.361 billion to $1.591 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $75.3 million, or 18.6%, from $404.3 million to $329.0 million, due primarily to a $53.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $27.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 111 bp from 4.10% to 5.21%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.76% to 2.09%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
- The Company did not recognize any PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023.
Net interest income decreased $6.7 million, or 28.1%, from $24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $17.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $242.9 million, or 18.1%, from $1.337 billion to $1.580 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $63.8 million, or 16.1%, from $397.2 million to $333.4 million, due primarily to a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $28.8 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 309 bp from 0.42% to 3.51%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 106 bp from 4.03% to 5.09%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 2.32%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
- The Company recognized approximately $0 and $0.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term interest rates:
Federal
Short-Term
Prime
SOFR
Funds
FHLB
Total
Loans
$
197,200
27,600
-
-
224,800
Funding
$
-
-
141,142
90,000
231,142
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 500 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Cumulative Beta
Loan Yields
Deposit Costs
Mar 31, 2022
128.0 %
0.0 %
Jun 30, 2022
32.0 %
5.3 %
Sep 30, 2022
24.7 %
14.3 %
Dec 31, 2022
25.4 %
30.6 %
Mar 31, 2023
26.1 %
43.8 %
Jun 30, 2023
27.8 %
55.0 %
Provision For Credit Losses
A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.6) million and $0.5 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.
A provision for credit losses of $26 thousand and $1.1 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The minimal provision recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in the projected economic factors noted above over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.
The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:
Impact at
Jan 1, 2023
(in millions)
Decrease to allowance for credit losses
$
(0.70)
Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments
0.70
Net impact to shareholders equity
$
-
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Service charges and fees
$
393
373
20
Bank owned life insurance
46
44
2
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
(104)
105
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(214)
(565)
351
Gain on sale of loans
10
4
6
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
Wealth management
170
173
(3)
Swap fees
173
-
173
Other
39
24
15
$
618
(51)
669
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Service charges and fees
$
768
711
57
Bank owned life insurance
92
87
5
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(9)
(170)
161
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(731)
(1,016)
285
Gain on sale of loans
13
24
(11)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
69
-
69
Wealth management
321
369
(48)
Swap fees
220
-
220
Limited partnership distributions
-
373
(373)
Other
37
19
18
$
780
397
383
Noninterest income improved to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from ($0.1) million in the same quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain contractual risk for the swap.
Noninterest income improved to $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $0.4 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the six month ended June 30, 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans. Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,396
2,895
501
Occupancy
558
392
166
Furniture and equipment
184
129
55
Data processing
544
485
59
FDIC insurance
353
164
189
Office
205
187
18
Advertising
154
87
67
Professional fees
324
362
(38)
Other noninterest expense
424
1,241
(817)
$
6,142
5,942
200
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
6,659
6,118
541
Occupancy
1,173
757
416
Furniture and equipment
376
223
153
Data processing
1,061
961
100
FDIC insurance
587
330
257
Office
407
340
67
Advertising
267
149
118
Professional fees
903
667
236
Other noninterest expense
744
1,763
(1,019)
$
12,177
11,308
869
Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $6.1 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 18%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 110 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs. Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate. Other noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss.
Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 7.7%, from $11.3 million in the first six months of 2022 to $12.2 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 8.9%, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 108 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs. Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate. Professional fees increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national accounting firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit. Other noninterest expense for the first six months of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during the first six months of 2023.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
14.50 %
22.32 %
17.32 %
22.15 %
The Company's effective tax rate during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased compared to the same periods in the prior years due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate from tax credits on certain loans. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $118.6 million, or 7.4%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.719 billion at June 30, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased 3.3 million, or 2.4%.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
16,215
(2,251)
17,086
(2,232)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
10,275
(1,110)
10,110
(1,316)
Agency student loan (98% guarantee)
9,143
(24)
9,862
(56)
Business Development Companies
3,846
(572)
3,795
(626)
Corporate
23,378
(3,117)
24,531
(2,487)
Municipal
27,158
(7,353)
26,464
(8,264)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
44,074
(9,665)
45,577
(9,514)
$
134,089
(24,091)
137,425
(24,495)
Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of June 30, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
- Loans receivable increased $87.2 million, or 6.6%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.404 billion at June 30, 2023. Increases in residential and other construction, residential, multi-family and owner and non-owner occupied commercial offset a reduction in PPP and commercial and industrial loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
40,309
47,170
35,774
31,170
29,681
Other construction
73,183
64,009
56,090
50,956
41,629
Farmland
9,381
10,174
11,657
12,524
11,747
Home equity
43,992
40,609
38,108
36,730
34,131
Residential
434,780
437,143
423,646
393,752
338,314
Multi-family
111,988
102,761
92,933
93,730
80,342
Owner-occupied commercial
217,778
205,512
206,873
227,502
216,663
Non-owner occupied commercial
324,883
299,093
297,811
281,027
260,537
Commercial & industrial
134,188
140,022
140,151
134,329
146,366
PPP Program
884
1,589
2,659
7,461
9,886
Consumer
12,732
13,128
11,181
12,395
12,681
$
1,404,098
1,361,210
1,316,883
1,281,576
1,181,977
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2023:
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Retail
72,530
5.2 %
Hotels
67,336
4.8 %
Office
$
41,827
3.0 %
Campground
28,328
2.0 %
Marina
21,856
1.6 %
Medical
21,510
1.5 %
Warehouse
20,564
1.5 %
Mini-storage
16,471
1.2 %
Vacation Rentals
14,151
1.0 %
Automobile
10,980
0.8 %
Restaurant
4,936
0.4 %
Other
4,394
0.3 %
$
324,883
23.1 %
- Premises and equipment increased $8.5 million, or 25.8%, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the recently purchased financial center in West Knoxville. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $7.9 million out of a total estimated cost of $23.0 million had been incurred related to the costs of the Johnson City and West Knoxville building projects.
- Total deposits increased $71.4 million, or 5.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.418 billion at June 30, 2023. The primary drivers of this increase were a $16.8 million, or 5.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a $175.7 million, or 97.8%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily one year or less), and a $32.0 million, or 17.7%, increase in wholesale time deposits. Offsetting these increases was a $54.3 million decrease in NOW and money market accounts and a $98.9 million decrease in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
322,003
293,502
305,210
364,290
348,826
NOW and money market
266,777
314,636
321,028
312,132
244,834
Savings
260,741
293,254
359,613
383,599
375,356
Retail time deposits
355,367
277,408
179,626
89,886
75,903
Wholesale time deposits
212,988
202,608
181,022
137,596
163,931
$
1,417,876
1,381,408
1,346,499
1,287,503
1,208,850
- FHLB borrowings increased $35.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2023:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
40,000
2 Weeks
5.24 %
07/12/23
50,000
3 month
5.67 %
09/01/23
50,000
12 month
5.27 %
03/15/24
$
140,000
5.40 %
- Total equity increased $3.7 million, or 3.1%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $120.9 million at June 30, 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
$
117,271
18.43
Net income
4,817
0.39
Dividends paid
(2,036)
(0.32)
Stock compensation
629
0.10
Share repurchases
(13)
(0.00)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
274
0.04
June 30, 2023
$
120,942
19.00
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.04% at June 30, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.72% at June 30, 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs of $49 thousand were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.85% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
17,560
12,106
$
33,921
23,349
Investment securities - taxable
1,302
1,075
2,613
2,069
Investment securities - tax exempt
38
96
77
200
Dividends and other
1,302
198
2,339
328
20,202
13,475
38,950
25,946
Interest expense
Savings
1,587
277
3,142
497
Interest bearing transaction accounts
2,706
305
5,025
453
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
3,811
134
6,474
208
Other time deposits
1,988
65
3,002
117
Total deposits
10,092
781
17,643
1,275
Senior debt
389
102
637
204
Subordinated debt
164
164
329
328
FHLB & FRB advances
1,718
108
3,093
144
12,363
1,155
21,702
1,951
Net interest income
7,839
12,320
17,248
23,995
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(561)
450
26
1,100
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
8,400
11,870
17,222
22,895
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
393
373
768
711
Bank owned life insurance
46
44
92
87
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
(104)
(9)
(170)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(214)
(565)
(731)
(1,016)
Gain on sale of loans
10
4
13
24
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
69
-
Wealth management
170
173
321
369
Swap fees
173
-
220
-
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
-
373
Other
39
24
37
19
618
(51)
780
397
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,396
2,895
6,659
6,118
Occupancy
558
392
1,173
757
Furniture and equipment
184
129
376
223
Data processing
544
485
1,061
961
FDIC insurance
353
164
587
330
Office
205
187
407
340
Advertising
154
87
267
149
Professional fees
324
362
903
667
Other noninterest expense
424
1,241
744
1,763
6,142
5,942
12,177
11,308
Income before income taxes
2,876
5,877
5,826
11,984
Income taxes
417
1,312
1,009
2,654
Net income
$
2,459
4,565
$
4,817
9,330
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.39
0.736
$
0.77
1.506
Diluted
$
0.39
0.733
$
0.77
1.498
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,232,306
6,202,100
6,226,577
6,196,536
Diluted
6,239,575
6,227,866
6,239,761
6,227,595
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
16,753
$
14,419
$
13,824
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
86,361
106,878
64,816
Cash and cash equivalents
103,114
121,297
78,640
Investments available for sale
134,089
137,625
137,425
Equity securities
5,046
5,246
5,750
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
Premises and equipment held for sale
4,260
4,260
4,260
Loans receivable
1,404,098
1,361,210
1,316,883
Allowance for credit losses
(11,974)
(12,313)
(12,645)
Net loans receivable
1,392,124
1,348,897
1,304,238
Premises and equipment, net
41,440
36,275
32,932
Accrued interest receivable
4,790
4,726
4,514
Bank owned life insurance
9,867
9,821
9,776
Restricted stock
9,525
15,423
7,143
Deferred tax assets, net
9,794
9,692
10,271
Other assets
4,643
4,680
5,111
Total assets
$
1,718,692
$
1,697,942
$
1,600,060
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
322,003
$
293,502
$
305,210
Interest-bearing
882,885
885,298
860,267
Wholesale
212,988
202,608
181,022
Total deposits
1,417,876
1,381,408
1,346,499
FHLB borrowings
140,000
155,000
105,000
Senior debt, net
20,000
20,000
9,998
Subordinated debt, net
9,893
9,879
9,866
Accrued interest payable
1,279
1,082
885
Post-employment liabilities
3,467
3,495
3,519
Other liabilities
5,235
6,535
7,022
Total liabilities
1,597,750
1,577,399
1,482,789
Total shareholders' equity
120,942
120,543
117,271
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,718,692
$
1,697,942
$
1,600,060
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,459
4,565
$
4,817
9,330
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(1)
104
9
170
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
214
565
731
1,016
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(37)
-
(246)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(69)
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(561)
450
26
1,100
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
(88)
-
62
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
825
(100)
825
Tax effect of adjustments
91
(475)
(156)
(765)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,202
5,909
$
5,258
11,492
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.39
0.73
$
0.77
1.50
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.00)
0.02
0.00
0.03
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.03
0.09
0.12
0.16
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(0.01)
-
(0.04)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(0.01)
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(0.09)
0.07
0.00
0.18
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
(0.01)
-
0.01
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
0.13
(0.02)
0.13
Tax effect of adjustments
0.01
(0.08)
(0.03)
(0.12)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.35
0.95
$
0.84
1.85
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.59 %
1.29 %
0.58 %
1.34 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.05 %
0.16 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
-0.04 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.13 %
0.13 %
0.00 %
0.16 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.23 %
-0.01 %
0.12 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.02 %
-0.13 %
-0.02 %
-0.11 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.53 %
1.67 %
0.63 %
1.66 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
8.13 %
15.81 %
8.02 %
15.87 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.36 %
0.01 %
0.29 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.71 %
1.96 %
1.22 %
1.73 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.13 %
0.00 %
-0.42 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.11 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-1.86 %
1.56 %
0.04 %
1.87 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
-0.30 %
0.00 %
0.11 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
2.86 %
-0.17 %
1.40 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.30 %
-1.65 %
-0.26 %
-1.30 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
7.28 %
20.47 %
8.75 %
19.54 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.47 %
1.68 %
1.47 %
1.63 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
-0.06 %
0.01 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.47 %
1.63 %
1.47 %
1.57 %
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
2.09 %
3.76 %
2.32 %
3.74 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
-0.04 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
2.09 %
3.75 %
2.32 %
3.70 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,459
4,565
$
4,817
9,330
Income taxes
417
1,312
1,009
2,654
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(561)
450
26
1,100
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,315
6,327
$
5,852
13,084
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.59 %
1.29 %
$
0.58 %
1.34 %
Income taxes
0.10 %
0.37 %
0.12 %
0.38 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.13 %
0.13 %
0.00 %
0.16 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.55 %
1.79 %
$
0.71 %
1.89 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.00
18.18
Impact of AOCI per share
2.78
2.07
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.78
20.25
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,334,047
17,560
5.28 %
$
1,118,790
12,106
4.34 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
27,219
458
6.75 %
24,440
411
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
136,877
1,302
3.82 %
137,335
1,075
3.14 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
5,424
48
3.56 %
13,727
122
3.55 %
Interest earning deposits
72,699
1,073
5.92 %
60,229
91
0.61 %
Other investments, at cost
14,436
229
6.36 %
6,815
107
6.30 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,590,702
20,670
5.21 %
1,361,336
13,912
4.10 %
Noninterest earning assets
82,560
54,848
Total assets
$
1,673,262
$
1,416,184
`
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
96,827
957
3.96 %
$
64,436
64
0.40 %
Savings accounts
270,025
1,587
2.36 %
377,906
277
0.29 %
Money market accounts
192,829
1,749
3.64 %
182,480
241
0.53 %
Retail time deposits
329,820
3,304
4.02 %
73,023
79
0.43 %
Wholesale time deposits
206,411
2,495
4.85 %
148,557
120
0.32 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,095,912
10,092
3.69 %
846,402
781
0.37 %
Senior debt
20,000
389
7.80 %
11,250
102
3.64 %
Subordinated debt
9,886
164
6.65 %
9,845
164
6.68 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
135,935
1,718
5.07 %
89,560
108
0.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,261,733
12,363
3.93 %
957,057
1,155
0.48 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
280,011
333,306
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,602
10,337
Total liabilities
1,552,346
1,300,700
Total shareholders' equity
120,916
115,484
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,673,262
$
1,416,184
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,307
12,757
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
328,969
$
404,279
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
126 %
142 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.28 %
3.61 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.09 %
3.76 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,316,414
33,921
5.20 %
$
1,086,662
23,349
4.33 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
26,670
893
6.75 %
24,521
821
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
137,778
2,613
3.82 %
140,514
2,069
2.97 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
5,420
97
3.63 %
15,101
253
3.38 %
Interest earning deposits
81,224
1,930
4.79 %
63,046
112
0.36 %
Other investments, at cost
12,142
409
6.79 %
6,900
110
3.21 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,579,647
39,863
5.09 %
1,336,744
26,714
4.03 %
Noninterest earning assets
79,669
50,910
Total assets
$
1,659,316
$
1,387,654
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
99,536
1,745
3.54 %
$
64,406
91
0.28 %
Savings accounts
303,856
3,142
2.09 %
368,510
497
0.27 %
Money market accounts
196,940
3,280
3.36 %
178,904
361
0.41 %
Retail time deposits
269,402
4,988
3.73 %
75,380
161
0.43 %
Wholesale time deposits
200,395
4,487
4.52 %
141,003
164
0.23 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,070,129
17,642
3.32 %
828,203
1,274
0.31 %
Senior debt
15,714
637
8.17 %
11,429
204
3.60 %
Subordinated debt
9,879
329
6.72 %
9,838
328
6.72 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
150,503
3,093
4.14 %
90,055
144
0.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,246,225
21,701
3.51 %
939,525
1,950
0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
282,495
320,154
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,414
10,363
Total liabilities
1,539,134
1,270,042
Total shareholders' equity
120,182
117,612
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,659,316
$
1,387,654
Tax-equivalent net interest income
18,162
24,764
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
333,422
$
397,219
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
127 %
142 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.58 %
3.61 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.32 %
3.74 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,358
3,788
5,322
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
10
399
42
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
516
(68)
171
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(13)
(39)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(69)
-
-
Provision for credit losses
587
210
900
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
177
86
Fraudulent wire recovery
(100)
-
(250)
Tax effect of adjustments
(247)
(184)
(238)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
3,055
4,309
5,994
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.38
0.61
0.85
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.00
0.06
0.01
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.08
(0.01)
0.03
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(0.00)
(0.01)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(0.01)
-
-
Provision for credit losses
0.09
0.03
0.14
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
0.03
0.01
Fraudulent wire recovery
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.04)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.49
0.69
0.96
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.57 %
0.96 %
1.40 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.10 %
0.01 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.13 %
-0.02 %
0.05 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.02 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
0.14 %
0.05 %
0.24 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
-0.02 %
0.00 %
-0.07 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.06 %
-0.05 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.74 %
1.09 %
1.58 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
7.89 %
13.15 %
18.36 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.03 %
1.39 %
0.14 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
1.73 %
-0.24 %
0.59 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.05 %
-0.13 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.23 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
1.96 %
0.73 %
3.11 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.61 %
0.30 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
-0.33 %
0.00 %
-0.86 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.83 %
-0.64 %
-0.82 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
10.22 %
14.96 %
20.68 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.47 %
1.69 %
1.49 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.47 %
1.68 %
1.50 %
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
2.55 %
3.15 %
3.66 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
2.55 %
3.15 %
3.65 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,358
3,788
5,322
Income taxes
592
1,147
1,585
Provision for credit losses
587
210
900
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
3,537
5,145
7,807
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.57 %
0.96 %
1.40 %
Income taxes
0.14 %
0.29 %
0.42 %
Provision for credit losses
0.14 %
0.05 %
0.24 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.86 %
1.30 %
2.06 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.95
18.43
18.03
Impact of AOCI per share
2.57
2.83
2.92
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.52
21.26
20.95
