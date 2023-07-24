Swiftsure Innovations Appoints Board of Directors

PASADENA, NL, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftsure Innovations, a provider of oral care solutions for ventilated patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of its first Board of Directors. The Board is chaired by Harold Wodlinger, and includes Sarah Murphy, Cathy Bennett, Lise Halpern, and Swiftsure CEO Deanne McCarthy. These seasoned professionals bring deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to help guide Swiftsure towards continued success and rapid growth.

Harold Wodlinger brings more than forty years of experience in product development, operations, sales, and management, and a proven track record in strategic planning and business development. He is a serial entrepreneur, advisor, and board director for med-tech companies. "It is a great pleasure to take the Chair at Swiftsure Innovations. Deanne and the team have made remarkable progress in a short amount of time, and Deanne has assembled a strong board that I am delighted to lead."

Cathy Bennett, of Sandpiper Ventures, brings deep expertise in strategic planning and corporate governance will help steer Swiftsure Innovations towards sustained growth and market leadership. Sarah Murphy, a partner at Pelorus VC, brings extensive experience in identifying and nurturing high-potential early-stage startups, particularly in Atlantic Canada. Lise Halpern, CEO at InnoVision Medical Technologies, brings an in-depth understanding of the medical device industry and extensive experience commercializing breakthrough medical devices and building start-ups into sustainable high-growth businesses that lead to strong exits.

"I am excited to welcome such an exceptional group of industry leaders to our Board of Directors," said Deanne McCarthy, CEO of Swiftsure Innovations. " With their guidance, we are confident in our ability to grow an exceptional company that builds value for stakeholders as we improve the oral health of ventilated patients."

Canada based Swiftsure Innovations is a privately held development stage company. Swiftsure develops and commercializes novel medical devices focused on providing innovative oral care solutions for critically ill patients. Swiftsure's mission is to provide a better-quality of life and outcomes for mechanically ventilated patients.

