Remind Tutoring Becomes a Qualified Education Service Provider for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP)

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced that Remind Tutoring has been approved as a Qualified Education Service Provider for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), enabling parents and guardians to use their KEEP award funds on personalized one-on-one tutoring.

Remind Tutoring provides invoices that families can submit directly to KEEP instead of requiring them to pay up front.

Administered by the Kansas Office of Recovery and Merit International, Inc. to promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities, KEEP provides qualifying families with a $1,000 award per eligible child to use on approved educational goods and services.

As a Qualified Education Service Provider for KEEP, Remind Tutoring offers pre-approved online tutoring services in math and English Language Arts. To further simplify the process for participating families, Remind Tutoring also provides invoices for parents and guardians to submit directly to KEEP instead of requiring them to pay up front and wait for reimbursement.

To use their KEEP award funds for Remind Tutoring, families will need to sign up for tutoring services through www.remind.com/tutoring/keep .

Remind is a communication platform that reaches students and families where they are. We believe that relationships drive success in education, and we're building a platform that supports learning wherever it happens. Today, the Remind platform is home to one of the largest free services in education, a school communication business that supports millions of students, and an online tutoring solution that provides help outside the classroom. For more information, visit Remind.com .

