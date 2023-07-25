TFL Announces Key Promotions, Hire as Expansion Continues

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, is excited to announce it has made several key promotions and one hire at the senior level.

Adam Rossbach, who has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer since February 2019, has been promoted to president. The position was previously held by Dan Rouen, founder and CEO of TFL. Prior to his time at TFL, Rossbach held roles at Premier Packaging, Mosaic Life Care and the Kansas City Chiefs, where he most recently served as the Director of Corporate Partnerships.

Along with Rossbach's promotion, Jason Durbin, who has been with TFL for nearly 13 years, has been promoted from Vice President of Operations to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Ryan Kindt, previously the Director of Partnerships at TFL, has been promoted to the Vice President of Partnerships. Kindt has been with TFL since December 2019.

In addition to the promotions, Angela Presnell has been hired as the Senior Vice President of Retail & Marketing. Presnell, who most recently spent four years at Davis Elen Advertising, will be based out of TFL's headquarters in Overland Park.

"It's an exciting time to work at TFL," said Rouen. "As our technology, partnerships and retail businesses continue to grow, we understand the importance of investing in the right people to get us to the next level, and we're thrilled for this phase of growth."

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL has evolved from a secondary ticket resale platform to a leader in technology solutions and ticketing partnerships (www.tflgroup.com). As one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment, TFL offers technology solutions tied to its ticket inventory, helps rightsholders maximize revenue and connects fans to live events with no hidden service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, abigail.gentrup@tflgroup.com

