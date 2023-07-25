Tocaya Modern Mexican Partners with Abbot's Butcher for Protein-Packed, Plant-Based Menu Options

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocaya Modern Mexican—a fresh-casual, modern Mexican concept with over 20 locations—has just launched Abbot's Butcher wholesome, plant-based Chopped Chick'n across all menus. Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n will be a suggested protein pairing for many of Tocaya's dishes as well as a protein option for any entrée.

Abbot's Chopped Chick'n now available as a protein option at Tocaya Organica. (PRNewswire)

Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n is a natural addition to Tocaya's wellness-focused menu. The chain emphasizes better-for-you ingredients to craft its flavor-forward recipes, and Abbot's Butcher shares this value of health and impeccable quality. All of Abbot's Butcher's products are crafted with 100 percent real ingredients including Non-GMO pea protein; vegetables, herbs and spices, and extra virgin olive oil. It is the only plant-based meat free of gluten, soy, natural and artificial flavors, preservatives, methylcellulose, and canola oil.

"We are thrilled to launch our Chopped Chick'n at Tocaya!" said Garrett Miller, Abbot's Butcher VP of Sales, Foodservice. "As a local Southern California brand, we were customers first—we loved Tocaya's commitment to clean, intentionally sourced ingredients and the superb hospitality each restaurant offers. Abbot's Butcher shares this commitment to health, and we are elated to provide Tocaya with a better-for-you protein option that all can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions."

Diners can order Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n with any Tocaya entrée. A few recommendations by Tocaya chefs include the Tocaya Salad tossed with Chick'n and a spicy cilantro-lime dressing; Grilled Pineapple Al Pastor Bowl with Chick'n and cilantro-lime rice; and the Fajita Burrito with Chick'n and a vegan chipotle crema. See the full menu here.

"We love the new Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n. It's juicy and tender with a crispy, satisfying bite. Crafted from wholesome ingredients, it's the perfect way to create a delicious vegan substitute without compromising hunger," said Andre Butler, Tocaya Area Director and Chef.

Tocaya has established itself as a trustworthy choice for health-conscious individuals seeking cleaner, locally-sourced ingredients without compromising taste or quality. By introducing Abbot's Butcher, they further solidify their reputation as a go-to destination for those in search of healthier alternatives. The plant-based and clean eating movements are evolving, pushing restaurants to innovate and deliver heartier, tastier options that rival their original counterparts. Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n inspires Tocaya chefs to create the same mouthwatering dishes with better-for-you proteins that any diner can enjoy, regardless of dietary preference.

Tocaya is currently the only restaurant to carry Abbot's Butcher Chopped Chick'n in the Greater Los Angeles area, though the "Beef" and "Chorizo" can be found on several independently owned restaurant menus including Chicas Tacos, Pizzanista, and Mohawk Bend.

Abbot's Butcher plant-based meats can also be found in retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Erewhon, Lassens, and Mother's Market, among others.

ABOUT ABBOT'S BUTCHER

Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based meats by offering a variety of protein alternatives made from simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's Butcher grew out of farmers' markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's Butcher's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both craveable and healing for our bodies and the planet. This is taken through all of Abbot's Butcher's operations, from ethically sourced and natural ingredients to animal welfare programs and recycling practices. Each of Abbot's Butcher's plant-based meats are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 approved, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, or additives. The women-owned company is also a proud member of the Plant-Based Foods Association. For more information, please visit www.abbotsbutcher.com. You can also visit us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

