~20% of Dupixent-treated atopic dermatitis patients are refractory to the drug (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

While non-response to Dupixent is uncommon, atopic dermatitis (AD) patients who are refractory lack safe and effective treatments according to REACH Market Research.

NEWTON, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by skin lesions and severe itching.

(PRNewswire)

Dermatologists typically begin AD treatment with topical corticosteroids, then progress to Dupixent for uncontrolled, moderate-severe cases. For patients who are refractory to Dupixent (9% of moderate cases and 16% of severe cases), physicians turn to oral JAK inhibitors despite associated black box warnings, according to REACH Market Research. Adbry, an IL-13 with a similar mechanism of action to Dupixent, was approved in late 2021, however, interviewed dermatologists report that in their experience Adbry is not as effective as Dupixent.

These post-Dupixent AD therapy options include:

LEO Pharma's IL-13 inhibitor Adbry (tralokinumab)

Pfizer's JAK inhibitor Cibinqo (abrocitinib)

AbbVie's JAK inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib)

To access REACH's MarketVue® Report on Dupixent-refractory AD, visit https://reachmr.com or contact us at info@reachmr.com.

The AD pipeline is full of promising new biologics in development, including:

Eli Lilly's IL-13 inhibitor lebrikizumab

Keymed's IL-4Rα inhibitor CM310

Galderma's IL-31R inhibitor nemolizumab

Amgen/Kyowa's OX40 inhibitor rocatinlimab

Most therapies in development for AD target patients with inadequate response to topicals rather than Dupixent-refractory patients, however, Eli Lilly's lebrikizumab is one of the few investigational therapies specifically being studied in Dupixent-refractory patients.

Dermatologist, U.S.: Lebrikizumab is coming. I think of it as a lot like Dupixent, so if somebody failed Dupixent, lebrikizumab might be a really good choice. And then Galderma's nemolizumab, I think the indication would probably be itch in people with atopic dermatitis. That I think is going to do well, but I don't think it's going to take away sales from Dupixent.

About MarketVue®

MarketVue® reports are a rare disease focused, fresh alternative to traditionally long and outdated market research reports. MarketVue® reports cover rare disease epidemiology and key market dynamics based on research from key opinion leader interviews, physician surveys, and secondary data.

About REACH Market Research

REACH is an independent pharmaceutical market research company focused on rare and niche diseases. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical market research and life sciences consulting, REACH fills an important gap in the market – accessible market research solutions for rare and niche diseases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REACH Market Research