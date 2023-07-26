Hard Rock Hotels Ranks #1 in Guest Satisfaction 2023 J.D. Power Study

The iconic brand is on a roll, topping the charts for the fourth time in five years

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock Hotels announced it has once again been named the top brand among Upper Upscale Hotels in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Guest Satisfaction Index Study. This marks the fourth time over the last five years* Hard Rock Hotels has topped the list of over 100 hospitality brands across nine market segments, and the fifth consecutive year the global hospitality brand has been recognized for Outstanding Guest Satisfaction by leading data and analytics company J.D. Power. This year's study measures guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty by analyzing guest responses to survey questions. Hard Rock Hotels also received top honors within Food & Beverage and Value for Price categories.

"We are honored to be named number one by J.D. Power in our industry once again," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "Our team is deeply committed to providing our guests the absolute best experiences when they stay with us. This award is a testament to their hard work, dedication and attention to detail and excellence."

Guests who visit the 37 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties around the globe can expect an incomparable experience as well as one-of-a-kind programs uniquely inspired by the brand's roots. Each property is accentuated with music and entertainment touches spanning all genres and generations – from iconic memorabilia lining the walls to limitless live performances, curated content, and nightlife offerings. Additionally, Hard Rock Hotels worldwide offer an array of music-focused amenities including Rhythm & Motion Rock Spa® treatments and one-of-a-kind wellness and fitness programs like Rock Om® and Body Rock®.

This year's J.D. Power study also included for the first time Hard Rock Hotel New York, a must-visit entertainment destination situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The new Hotel which opened in April 2022 features stunning rooms and suites, creative culinary offerings, and a spectacular entertainment venue, The Venue on Music Row, where major performers like John Legend, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and Florence & The Machine have graced the stage thanks to exclusive events at the property.

Additional properties included in the North America study are Hard Rock Hotels in Orlando, San Diego, Daytona Beach, Riviera Maya, Vallarta, and Los Cabos plus Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties in Atlantic City, Biloxi, Lake Tahoe, Hollywood, Tampa, Punta Cana, and Sacramento.

Hard Rock Hotels is consistently growing its presence worldwide. Between 2023 and 2025, Hard Rock anticipates opening 13 Hotels and 3 Hotel Casinos totaling over 7,000 additional rooms. The brand has numerous properties under development in Brazil and recently announced plans to build a new Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Portugal, set to open in Summer 2026. Additionally, property expansions in Las Vegas, set to open in 2025, and Athens, slated for 2026, are underway.

