NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, has been named Vendor of the Year by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions. GEODIS in Americas was selected out of 1,100 suppliers and is the first service provider recognized in the award's seven-year history.

GEODIS in Americas Named Vendor of the Year by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (PRNewswire)

GEODIS has worked with Logisnext for more than 10 years. In 2021, the Logisnext aftermarket parts organization selected GEODIS to oversee all domestic transportation management operations. Powered by industry leading technology, GEODIS provides end-to-end transportation management services for Logisnext. These services include a customized carrier solution, shipment planning and optimization platform, track and trace customer service, all back-office functions including freight bill audit and payment, and visibility and analytics through its GEODIS Visibility portal. Integrating multiple complex operational systems into one 360-degree view of data across the supply chain, GEODIS Visibility enables more intelligent decision making, smarter use of resources and, ultimately, more efficient and productive operations. With GEODIS services, Logisnext is able to access industry expertise, relationships and trusted tools to optimize the movement of products through its supply chain.

"It is equally an honor and a validation to be recognized as Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' Vendor of the Year," said Jeff McDermott, Executive Vice President of Transportation Management at GEODIS in Americas. "The GEODIS transportation management team approaches each customer's needs individually because we recognize our clients operate in unique markets and have specific problems to solve. The service we provide Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is singular, and this recognition exemplifies the strategies and solutions we implement daily to improve its transportation challenges."

For the last seven years, Logisnext has recognized Vendors of the Year based on performance and growth as determined by employee voting. GEODIS was selected this year based on its proactive engagement, process improvements, cost savings opportunities and ease of doing business.

"GEODIS plays a key role in our ability to transport effectively and efficiently," said Ryan Michaud, Senior Manager, Parts Operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Our purpose is to help our customers 'Move The World Forward,' and for the past 100 years we've been consistently streamlining material handling processes and reinventing the way we transport goods. GEODIS' capability, flexibility and scalability are strong assets behind our ability to serve the North American market."

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com. To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas – www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners for GEODIS

615 512 8621

lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

GEODIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEODIS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEODIS