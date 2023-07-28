CLEAR Responds to Recent Press Articles

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg published a story that inaccurately characterizes CLEAR's robust security and our work with the TSA in keeping airports safe. Despite engaging with the reporters for nearly two weeks and providing them on-the-record responses and factual information that directly contradicts their reporting, they chose to largely ignore key facts and specific details regarding how our system works. Those facts are:

There was a July 2022 incident that was the result of a single human error – having nothing to do with our technology. We took immediate action to end the practice that led to the human error and took corrective action to fully re-enroll the miniscule percentage of our customers enrolled under this process.



The results speak for themselves – in the last six months alone, the TSA has reverified 4.7 million IDs without citing a single issue.



The images included in the article lack important details. Specifically the images in question were not relied upon during the secure, multi-layered enrollment process and CLEAR does not currently use face as a biometric to verify a member on the day of travel – we rely on fingerprints or iris.



It is also deeply disappointing to us that images that were shared with the federal government as part of its review of this enrollment were subsequently shared with the press. We expect that appropriate steps will be taken to determine how this occurred.

We share TSA's unwavering commitment to aviation security, and have proven ourselves a capable and trusted partner for more than 13 years having performed over 130 million passenger verifications. We are disappointed that some continue to spin a false narrative about our company and the important role we play in aviation security as a Registered Traveler provider. We look forward to continuing to partner with our aviation stakeholders, including airports, TSA and the Department of Homeland Security.

CLEAR has consistently delivered on state-of-the-art technology that strengthens airport security and enhances travel for millions of passengers – and that is exactly what we will continue to do.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

