Nice Charts Course to Bolster Growth with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Evolution of Organizational Structure

Formation of new Board and updates to key management roles set to drive and accelerate progression in the region

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice, a global leader in Home and Building Management solutions, today announced pivotal changes within its North American entity to further boost growth and innovation.

Nice North America, a subsidiary of Nice, one of the largest manufacturers of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions in the world, with seamless and easy-to-install technology for smart home control, security and automation, perimeter access, protection and control, sunshade solutions, power management, and whole home entertainment. (PRNewswire)

Emanuel Bertolini

, former Chief Commercial Officer of GE Grid Solutions, appointed as Nice North America CEO.

Nice North America begins its next phase of evolution by establishing a new Board to provide strategic oversight of regional operations, a move indicating a sustained commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving corporate governance, and driving strategic growth. The Board will lead four specialized committees, each focused on accelerating growth in the areas of ESG, People Strategy, Audit & Compliance, and Strategy.

Leading the coordination of the Board will be Luca Longhin, who is appointed President of Nice North America and is a long-standing contributor to the mission of Nice. Since 2019, Luca has worked extensively on the North American vision and strategy for growth, including driving post-acquisition integration of businesses in the region. His deep understanding of Nice business dynamics will ensure that North America continues on its successful trajectory while contributing significantly to global objectives.

Emanuel Bertolini is appointed as the new CEO of Nice North America, bringing over two decades of project management, sales, and P&L leadership experience. Emanuel has amassed an impressive track record of driving growth and success in his previous roles at GE, including Chief Commercial Officer of GE Grid Solutions, CEO Americas of GE Grid Solutions, and various board positions. Emanuel's proven leadership and dedication to fostering a culture of teamwork, safety, and compliance align perfectly with the values and mission of Nice.

Emanuel is recognized as a growth-oriented leader with a proven track record of delivering results. His extensive background and global expertise equip him with a deep understanding of business dynamics and the ability to drive success. Throughout his leadership journey, he has fostered a culture of teamwork, valuing diverse teams and perspectives, prioritizing safety, and ensuring compliance.

"We are excited about the organizational developments and future of Nice North America," said Roberto Griffa, CEO of Nice group. "Luca's history of success, not only in the region but also throughout his career with Nice, will continue building on the solid foundation established. We are also thrilled about the appointment of Emanuel, a highly regarded leader, and are delighted to welcome him to Nice. His global expertise working across a range of industries make him an excellent fit for the role in driving continued success to achieve the company's strategic objectives."

Addressing his appointment as CEO of Nice North America, Emanuel Bertolini had this to say: "I am pleased to embark on this exciting journey with Nice, a dynamic and globally recognized company. The clear mission, exceptional team, and diverse portfolio of innovative products and solutions position us strongly to achieve success in the marketplace. Together with Luca, the Board, and our dedicated team, I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals at Nice to deliver outstanding value to our shareholders and our customers."

In his new role as CEO, Emanuel will officially join on August 7, 2023 and report directly to the newly formed Board. Luca will report to Roberto Griffa and the Nice Executive Committee in Italy. This governance structure is designed to accelerate the progression of Nice in North America, building on its innovative smart home and building management solutions.

The moves take place as the company continues its rapid expansion and convergence of brands, beginning first with ELAN®, SpeakerCraft®, and Panamax® brands to create a more powerful whole home solution by the end of 2023.

About Nice North America

Nice North America, a subsidiary of Nice, one of the largest manufacturers of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions in the world, with seamless and easy-to-install technology for smart home control, security and automation, perimeter access, protection and control, sunshade solutions, power management, and whole home entertainment. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with several R&D and manufacturing centers across the region. Professional integrators, dealers, and distribution partners grow their business with CEU training and education, technical and field support, and award-winning sales and marketing programs. The company is a proud national sponsor of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, supporting wounded veterans and their families with specially adapted smart homes. For further information visit www.niceforyou.com.

Press Contacts:

Agency Contact

BCW

Brittany Gbur

Brittany.gbur@bcw-global.com

Corporate Contact

Mark Burson

Chief Marketing Officer

Nice North America

m.burson@niceforyou.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nice North America