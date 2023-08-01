DuPont Completes Acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group ("Spectrum"), a recognized leader in specialty medical devices and components markets.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased to welcome our talented Spectrum colleagues to DuPont," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to add Spectrum's best-in-class advanced manufacturing capabilities, and decades-long customer relationships with the largest medical device OEMs to our existing healthcare portfolio. This acquisition fully aligns with our strategic objectives and is expected to increase overall top-line growth rates for DuPont through a broader and more integrated set of offerings for critical healthcare applications led by customer-driven innovation."

With a global workforce of approximately 2,200 employees and annual revenue of about $500 million, Spectrum will become part of the Industrial Solutions line of business within the Electronics & Industrial segment. Spectrum's strategic focus on key, fast-growing therapeutics areas such as structural heart, electrophysiology, surgical robotics and cardiovascular complements DuPont's existing offerings for biopharma and pharma processing, medical devices and packaging, including DuPont's LiveoTM silicone solutions and Tyvek® Medical Packaging. The combination with Spectrum increases DuPont's existing revenue to high-growth healthcare markets to approximately 10 percent of its portfolio.

DuPont will discuss this transaction further during its second quarter earnings conference call scheduled for tomorrow, August 2nd at 8:00 a.m. ET.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the possibility that the Company may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the $5 billion share repurchase program announced on November 8, 2022 and that the program may be suspended, discontinued or not completed prior to its termination on June 30, 2024; (ii) risks and uncertainties related to the settlement agreement concerning PFAS liabilities reached June 2023 with plaintiff water utilities by Chemours, Corteva, EIDP and DuPont, including timing of court approval and the level of opt-outs from the settlement (iii) risks and costs related to each of the parties respective performance under and the impact of the arrangement to share future eligible PFAS costs by and between DuPont, Corteva and Chemours, including the outcome of any pending or future litigation related to PFAS or PFOA, including personal injury claims and natural resource damages claims; the extent and cost of ongoing remediation obligations and potential future remediation obligations; changes in laws and regulations applicable to PFAS chemicals; (iv) ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes actions and impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; (v) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities; (vi) failure to timely close on anticipated terms (or at all), realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes; (vii) risks and uncertainties, including increased costs and the ability to obtain raw materials and meet customer needs, related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, which may result from, among other events, pandemics and responsive actions; timing and recovery from demand declines in consumer-facing markets, including in China; and geo-political and weather related events; (viii) ability to offset increases in cost of inputs, including raw materials, energy and logistics; (ix) risks from continuing or expanding trade disputes or restrictions, including on exports to China of U.S.-regulated products and technology impacting the semiconductor business; (x) risks, including ability to achieve, and costs associated with DuPont's sustainability strategy including the actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, and the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected; and (xi) other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont