Medis, the leading commercialization company for the CEE region, has appointed a new CEO

- Maja Strnad Cestar has been appointed as the new CEO of Medis

- Medis is the leading expert for the commercialization of innovative therapies, including rare disease medicines, in the complex yet promising region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

- Martina Perharič, the current CEO, will take on a role as the CBO Pharmaceuticals, focused on strategic partnerships and future expansion

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medis, the leading commercialization company focused on improving access to innovative therapies in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, has appointed Maja Strnad Cestar as the new CEO, effective August 1, 2023.

Maja Strnad Cestar (left) and Martina Perharic (PRNewswire)

Since joining Medis 21 years ago, Mrs. Strnad Cestar has held a range of senior leadership roles at Medis, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer, where she was responsible for improving business performance. She has also led the team of directors and managed the development of Medis subsidiaries in the CEE region.

Dr. Martina Perharič will continue to be an invaluable part the company as Chief Business Officer Pharmaceuticals and Member of the Board of Directors responsible for strategic development. She will be focusing on developing strategic business initiatives, fostering key partnerships, and exploring new avenues for expansion. With this transition we ensure that our long-term vision remains intact and aligned with company's goals. Part of this strategy is also Medis' membership in the World Orphan Drug Alliance.

"It is an incredible honor for me to have the opportunity to lead and serve Medis. Over the past six years, as Martina served as CEO, she made an enormous contribution to Medis and prepared us for our future growth. As the new CEO, I could not wish for a better foundation," said Mrs. Strnad Cestar. "Medis was rejuvenated and became digitally advanced without deviating from the path of sustainable and healthy business. We will continue to invest in the digital area and keep attracting the best talent in the region, but most importantly, we will continue our legacy of bringing innovative and lifesaving therapies to patients across Central and Eastern Europe."

Tone Strnad, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of Medis, commented: "This transition is the result of a carefully prepared succession plan, as Martina has mentored Maja to ensure a smooth takeover process. I am certain that Maja, with her experience and deep understanding of the CEE region, will be an excellent successor. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation for Martina's achievements as CEO. During her tenure, she focused on turning Medis into the leading full-distribution company in the CEE region while keeping Medis' finance and credit status in excellent condition."

About Medis

Medis, with 34 years of experience and 400 employees, is the leading pharmaceutical commercialization company in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), covering 18 countries. The company has a proven track record of bringing innovative therapies to the region, aiming to improve health equity in this underserved part of Europe. Medis is a member of the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) – a global alliance for rare and debilitating disease products.

For more information about Medis, please visit: www.medis.com.

For more information about World Orphan Drug Alliance, please visit: www.woda-alliance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166686/Medis_Group_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166687/Medis_Group_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166685/Medis_Logo.jpg

Maja Strnad Cestar, new CEO of Medis (PRNewswire)

Medis Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medis Group