NXSTEP OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS EXCEEDS FUNDRAISING TARGET AND CLOSES DEBUT FUND WITH $100 MILLION IN COMMITTED CAPITAL

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NXSTEP Opportunity Partners (NXSTEP), a real estate-focused private equity fund, today announced it has exceeded its initial fundraising target and closed its inaugural fund with over $100 million of limited partner commitments.

NXSTEP Opportunity Partners is a Central Texas-based private equity firm specializing in real estate and related operating businesses. We utilize an opportunistic and creative approach to invest across a range of real estate themes, structures, and asset types. To learn more, visit our website at nxstep.com. (PRNewswire)

NXSTEP Opportunity Partners exceeded its fundraising target, closing its inaugural fund with over $100 million .

"We know it is a tough macro environment, so we are extremely grateful to our investors for placing their trust in our team. We feel this is a great time to be investing, and we are already identifying exceptional opportunities to put their capital to work," said RW McDonald, Co-Founder and Managing Director at NXSTEP.

With decades of real estate and private equity expertise, the NXSTEP team will utilize this first committed fund to continue its track record of capitalizing on unique investment opportunities that span self-development, third party development, interim and pursuit capital, and real estate linked businesses with a particular focus on Central Texas.

Cole Arledge, Co-Founder and Managing Director at NXSTEP, added, "We plan to continue doing what we have been doing for the past decade: invest in the path of growth, particularly here in Central Texas and in our surrounding areas. After years of working with RW, we felt the current macro environment presented a unique opportunity to formalize our partnership and come together to raise a committed fund. We will continue to apply our local knowledge, deep network, and creativity to uncover compelling investment opportunities."

Winston Strawn, LLP provided legal counsel to NXSTEP and Cobalt Fund Services, LLC provided fund administration services.

About NXSTEP

Founded in 2023, NXSTEP Opportunity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in real estate and related operating business. Located and investing primarily in Central Texas, we utilize an opportunistic and creative approach to invest across a range of real estate themes, structures, and asset types. To learn more, visit our website at nxstep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NXSTEP Opportunity Partners