TREASURE CAVE CELEBRATES BLUE CHEESE LOVERS AND WELCOMES NEWCOMERS WITH NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN, ELEVATED PACKAGING

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saputo USA's (SUSA, Saputo) Treasure Cave , America's original cave-aged blue cheese brand, announced today the launch of a wonderful and wacky new brand campaign that invites consumers to explore the brand's blue cheese flavor and cave origins with the notion that "You Might Love It Here." The campaign features a series of ads that bring a mystical treasure cave to life, with characters as bold and flavorful as blue cheese itself.

"Let's be real — blue cheese has historically fallen into the 'topics to avoid at family dinner' category, as its many unique qualities can make it a polarizing cheese choice," said Jenny Englert, SUSA marketing director. "But as a brand, Treasure Cave is all about celebrating this intriguing tension and is inviting everyone to embrace the bold and funky flavors blue cheese brings. And this campaign delivers on that."

In conjunction with the fresh look and feel of the creative campaign, Treasure Cave fans will be greeted by a modern new look for the brand, as elevated, updated packaging hits grocery retailer shelves August 2023. The revamped packaging includes a new logo that leans into the brand's cave-aged heritage, visually telling this story to consumers. With another subtle nod to its history and place of origin, the new packaging incorporates the shape of the state of Wisconsin as the mouth of the Treasure Cave on-pack and features larger windows to allow for better product visibility. Additionally, more prevalent flavor and age claims aim to entice blue cheese lovers and deliver on their taste expectations.

To connect with their curious, ever-exploring, blue cheese loving audience, the Treasure Cave brand videos will run in key markets through premium video, programmatic video, and social environments that complement the irreverent tone of the creative and deliver that funk. You can enjoy all the memorable ad spots here .

About Treasure Cave

The Treasure Cave® brand has a long and rich history as the first commercially produced blue cheese brand in the United States. In 1935, caves in Faribault, Minnesota, were renovated, turning them into a cheese-making facility. The caves provided the right temperature and environment to produce authentic, cave-aged cheeses. Born in caves, today Treasure Cave cheeses are made in our state-of-the-art facility in Almena, Wisconsin, with curing cells that ensure the brand's blue and gorgonzola cheeses continue to delight consumers after all these years.

For more information on the Treasure Cave® brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit Treasurecavecheese.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

