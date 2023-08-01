ZIXI TO FEATURE DRAMATIC EFFICIENCY ENHANCEMENTS AND INDUSTRY LOWEST TCO AT IBC 2023

SDVP and Zixi Protocol 14x more efficient significantly reducing compute, bandwidth and egress costs unlocking monetization opportunities

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a comprehensive presence at IBC 2023. Beginning on Friday, Sept 15th and running through Monday, Sept 18th, at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center in Hall 5 booth #A.85, Zixi will demonstrate features and functionality that enable content creators and distributors to effortlessly reach worldwide audiences leveraging the Zixi Enabled Network of over 1000 media companies and 400 technology partners globally exchanging live video, creating powerful acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

In addition to individually scheduled meetings and demonstrations, the Zixi team will also be present at the convention to allow attendees to interact with subject matter experts, integrated partners and leading global media companies using the SDVP to solve today's problems while preparing for challenges ahead. Visitors will have the opportunity to discuss their workflows and primary Zixi solution sets including the D2C Gateway, the use of the ZEN Master control plane for advanced monitoring of AWS MediaConnect, satellite replacement deployments, the delivery of 1000s of streams from regional affiliates to disparate vMPVDs, as well as complex 5G deployments and FAST channel distribution.

Zixi will kick off IBC 2023 as the title sponsor of the distinguished Devoncroft Summit, with SVP John Wastcoat and CEO Gordon Brooks speaking at the event bringing together global industry leaders to discuss the business of media at the Tuschinski Theatre, Amsterdam on September 14th at 12 PM. For more details and to register please visit Amsterdam Devoncroft Summit 2023.

CEO Gordon Brooks will also moderate a panel including Dave Travis Group Director of Content, Broadcast & Platforms at Sky and other industry leaders at the prestigious IBC Showcase Theatre on Sunday Sept 17th from 10:30AM to 11:15AM to discussing best practices in IP delivery and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in broadcast delivery workflows.

In the booth, (Hall 5 booth #A.85) Zixi will feature its latest integration with the TAG Multiviewer where users can utilize a single control plane ZEN Master to feed sources into the TAG MV layouts and send those mosaics to desired targets enabling unified control and simplifying operations. Additionally, as part of the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP), Zixi will demonstrate groundbreaking broadcast automation developments powered by advanced AI and ML analytics enabling features, such as Auto Incidents utilizing Multi-Object-Correlation-Analysis (MOCA) that cuts through the noise and quickly performs root cause analysis (RCA) for the quick resolution of issues in minutes instead of days or weeks.

Zixi will also exhibit new capabilities of the SDVP including ultra-low latency with unparalleled throughput, compute and efficiency improvements that enable workflow optimization and significant cost savings. As a part of the exhibition Zixi will demonstrate the scale and efficiency of Zixi Broadcaster v17 with improved processing capacity requiring 80% less compute all while reducing egress cost by up to 50%, compared to other industry solutions, empowering organizations to maximize their resources, minimize expenses and deliver high-quality video content reliably. The ability to run on ARM Processers, including AWS Graviton 2/3, which are 50% of the cost and energy consumption of Linux will also be on display, with the profound impact on the TCO of video streaming implementations. The superior efficiency eliminates the need for excessive virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings.

Zixi's deep partnership with AWS will also be highlighted including integration of SDVP in AWS Wavelength Zones, allowing customers to leverage the power of 5G and enable widescale adoption of low latency 5G MEC architecture. The orchestration and monitoring of AWS Elemental MediaConnect and MediaLive channels utilizing the ZEN Master control plane will be demonstrated live in both the Zixi and AWS booth, Hall 5, C.90 at the show.

Long available in the AWS Marketplace, the Zixi Broadcaster and ZEN Master are also now available in the Azure Marketplace and GCP Marketplace for public and private sales, expanding the flexibility of Zixi in public cloud infrastructures.

Zixi Enabled Network ecosystem partners demonstrating their Zixi integrated offerings in the Partner Village will include:

Red5 Pro (Red5 Pro) will demonstrate how users can utilize WebRTC and its real time streaming platform to deliver content to millions in milliseconds leveraging the reach of global Zixi Enabled Network along with support from Videon Labs and Osprey Video

Videon Labs (Videon) will exhibit the newly native Zixi integration of Videon EdgeCaster EZ encoder, a powerful contribution edge encoding device designed for the point-of-production, delivering both low-latency and cost-efficiency with ZEN Master support for unified orchestration, management and control.

OneWeb (OneWeb) will demonstrate Zixi support in its delivery ecosystem which enables high-speed, low latency connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities around the world.

Streann Media (Streann Media) will exhibit the Zixi enabled OTT platform that empowers content providers with innovative creation distribution, engagement, and monetization tools for the ultimate end-user experience.

"Zixi has had a record first half in 2023 and demand keeps growing, and this will be Zixi's largest booth presence that will be used to demonstrate our groundbreaking efficiency developments that are focused on sustainability and lowering total cost of ownership" said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "At a scale and scope unparalleled in the market, we are making Zixi your only choice to efficiently deploy large scale IP distribution systems reliably and securely."

For more details and to book a meeting please visit Zixi at IBC 2023 https://zixi.com/zixi-at-ibc-2023/

About Zixi

Zixi provides the cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, sports leagues, service providers, cable operators and Telcos around the world. Zixi simplifies building and managing congestion-aware live video routes on any network, with support for 18-protocols across any operating environment, with products that are purpose built to provide market leading performance, universal interoperability and an operational control plane that simplifies management and orchestration at scale. With 15+ years of innovation and expertise, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 1000+ media customers and 400+ OEM and service providers that deliver 20,000+ channels daily, with 110,000+ deployed instances in over 120 countries, gathering over 9 billion data points a day while delivering over 100,000 live sporting events a year. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

