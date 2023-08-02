Smart Energy Decisions Announces Winners of Inaugural DEI Impact Awards

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today announced the winners of its inaugural DEI Impact Awards that honors efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in clean energy.

"Our goal in launching the DEI Impact Awards is to recognize the accomplishments of diverse groups within the clean energy community," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Smart Energy Decisions.

Nominations were accepted for DEI projects and industry influencers from commercial, industrial, institutional, and government organizations across seven categories. Winners were selected by a panel of judges representing energy customer peers and industry experts.

2023 DEI Impact Award Winners

Project/Initiative:

Boston Medical Center (BMC) Brockton Behavioral Health Center

Energy & Global Infrastructure, Google

UAB Sustainability, University of Alabama

Mentorship: Marianella Franklin , Chief Sustainability Officer, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Team: Sustainability Department, New York City Housing Authority

Catalyst for Change:

Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Equity and Inclusion, Bard College at Simon's Rock

Emily Schapira, President and CEO, Philadelphia Energy Authority

Pay It Forward: Susanna Webber , Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Management Group and Global Workplace Enterprise Services and Chief Procurement Officer, Merck

Partnership:

Danielle Decatur , Director of Environmental Justice, Microsoft

Waltasia Mansano, Manager, Clean Energy Jobs Program, PSE&G

One to Watch:

Broward College Facilities Sustainability Team, Broward College

Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, The City College of New York

NRG Energy is the exclusive sponsor of the DEI Impact Awards. "We are honored to sponsor Smart Energy Decisions' DEI Impact Awards and celebrate organizations whose DEI programs and initiatives have had an immeasurable impact," said Jennifer Brunelle, Vice President, Diversity and Development, NRG. "As a company committed to ensuring that everyone and every voice is valued, we appreciate the opportunity to recognize peers who are equally dedicated to DEI."

Award winners will be celebrated at SED's Net Zero Forum Fall on September 20, 2023, at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. They are also invited to participate in the event to make new connections, gain industry insights—and spark further accomplishments.

