Caprock Named One of America's Top RIA Firms for 2023 by Financial Advisor Magazine

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, has been named one of America's top firms in Financial Advisor Magazine's annual survey. The survey is based on metrics such as assets under advisement, percent growth in assets, assets per client, and number of clients.

Financial Advisor Magazine: Top RIAs 2023 (PRNewswire)

With more than 500 participating firms, Caprock was ranked 81 in the $1 Billion and over asset category.

"We are proud that our efforts have been recognized and included alongside other top RIAs," Co-CEO Bill Gilbert stated. "This acknowledgement demonstrates our dedication to building Caprock to best serve our clients."

Since 2005, Caprock has been providing family office services. The firm's expansion has been deliberate, with an emphasis on bespoke solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Their solutions are tailored to their clients' specific needs to help them achieve their financial objectives.

According to Co-CEO Gregory Brown, "We work to give each client a personalized, conflict-free experience." "Our team works closely with each client to manage their entire balance sheet while providing access to a broad range of alternative investments."

This latest acknowledgement further solidifies Caprock's commitment to helping individuals and families protect their legacies and grow their wealth.

To learn more and view the complete list of top RIA firms, visit Financial Advisor Magazine.

About Caprock

Caprock, founded in 2005, acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for 300 wealthy families with a total of more than $8.6 billion in assets under advisement. The firm is a privately held, multi-family office with locations in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, and Austin.

Caprock specializes in non-public markets, managing more than $4 billion in private market investments. Furthermore, Caprock adheres to a longstanding and principled approach to integrated impact investing. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor and a founding B-Corporation.

