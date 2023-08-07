Highstreet Insurance Partners Strengthens Southeast Regional Offering by Acquiring North Carolina-based Alta Benefits

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today the acquisition of North Carolina-based Alta Benefits Agency ("Alta"), marking their 13th acquisition of 2023 and 153rd since forming Highstreet almost 5 years ago to the day.

"We are delighted to welcome the Alta team and their clients to Highstreet. We continue to invest in our Employee Benefits segment, not only in the Southeast but throughout our entire platform. The expertise the Alta team brings will help all our clients in the Southeast region and beyond," said Scott Wick, Founder and CEO of Highstreet.

Karl Sherrill, Chief Revenue Officer and President of the Southeast Region commented, "Our strategy of partnering with community-based Employee Benefits expertise combined with our deep personal and business insurance offerings means more solutions for our clients."

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

