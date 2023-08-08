AMIRO Named One of Forbes China's Best Emerging Brands 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRO, a leading beauty tech solution provider, is pound to announce that the company has secured a spot in the list of Top 100 Emerging Brands released by Forbes China. The annual nomination is given to some of the fastest-growing China's homegrown start-ups whose visionary innovation in product R&D, supply chains, and operation models have inspired new changes in the country's business landscape. AMIRO emerged victorious among this year's candidates for its ability to achieve robust growth, amass a huge consumer base, and redefine the personal skincare experience since its establishment in 2015, setting new benchmarks for the beauty industry by pushing the boundary of technological innovation for skin health and improvement.

Since AMIRO's inception, it has embedded innovation into its brand DNA, seeking to develop easy-to-use and versatile solutions that improve skincare and optimize the appearance and wellness of our users. For this aim, AMIRO has set up an R&D center – AMIRO LAB – gathering top experts across the fields of medical technology, optoelectronics, image algorithms, and biology, who work together to create unique products that revolutionize the skincare experience. This recognition from Forbes has reinforced the brand's commitment to focusing on the fusion of technology and beauty products to deliver technologically-driven and innovative skincare solutions tailored to the needs of modern customers.

AMIRO also forms strategic cooperation with renowned research and education initiations to promote industry-academia-research cooperation. Thanks to the synergy with its partners, AMIRO is now the holder of 77 patents, with the total number of patent applications reaching 309.

AMIRO reinforces its pledges on product safety through collaborations with top-tier hospitals in China, conducting multi-center, multi-directional clinical trials to ensure the efficacy and safety of its solutions while making its products tracible and checkable for customers. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities, AMIRO has introduced a range of skincare products powered by beauty tech, from radio frequency (RF) devices and phototherapy masks to hair removal devices and smart makeup mirrors, catering to the diverse skincare needs of users.

During the 2022 "double eleven" shopping extravaganza in China, sales of AMIRO products experienced an unprecedented surge, achieving a tenfold growth and being crowned as the Top 1 best-selling brand in the beauty device category across Chinese e-commerce platforms. AMIRO Mini desk makeup mirror, an award-winning LED mirror that has received rave reviews for its elegant design and a full gamut of brightness options that offer the best lighting for different environments, clinched the NO.1 spot in the chart, marking the fifth consecutive year that the product achieves such sales performance during the annual shopping festival.

In its ongoing effort to bolster technological and product innovation capabilities, AMIRO is also focusing on enhancing its brand presence through various strategies. This year, AMIRO embarked on a new project that has been introduced in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, allowing users to experience AMIRO products and the tangible benefits of photoelectric technology firsthand by visiting the brand's pop-up store.

Furthermore, in a strategic collaboration with Frida Kahlo, AMIRO has introduced a co-branded gift box to the market. The co-brand box includes a smart makeup mirror and an AMIRO S1 Facial RF Skin Tightening Device. Frida Kahlo, a woman synonymous with resilience and passion, invoked beauty, art, and an unyielding spirit to combat life's fragility and adversity, and continues to inspire millions. The AMIRO products, upholding the idea of revitalizing beauty through science, embody the same resilience and beauty Frida Kahlo did.

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, has been delivering joy and harmony through its technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, AMIRO is your trusted skincare partner that offers portable, short-acting, and long-lasting solutions to improve skincare efficiency.

Upholding the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO's products are designed to be affordable, high-quality, and supported by clinical data. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, AMIRO is dedicated to providing skincare solutions that make women of all ages feel confident and beautiful.



