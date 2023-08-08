Nyra Medical names Lori Chmura as Chief Executive Officer

Health care executive brings more than 30 years of clinical, business, and operational expertise to company

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyra Medical, an innovative medical device company developing a next generation transcatheter mitral valve repair technology, announced the appointment of Lori Chmura as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. Lori succeeds Dr Murali Padala, who founded the company and will assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer.

"Lori's track record of success in leading disruptive technologies to the market positions Nyra Medical well as we advance the Nyra technology into clinical stage," commented Amrinder Singh, Board Director and Principal at Vensana Capital. "Her industry and strategic expertise, paired with her tenacity make her the ideal candidate to lead Nyra Medical. We also acknowledge and thank Dr. Padala who built the foundation for a transformative treatment for patients with mitral regurgitation and look forward to his continued leadership at the company."

Ms. Chmura brings more than 30 years of business leadership experience within several leading medical device companies, including Medtronic, Covidien and Johnson and Johnson, with extensive experience in leading and growing medical device businesses in the United States and globally.

Most recently she served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Soundbite Medical Solutions, a privately held medical device company in Montreal, Canada. Lori provided strategic leadership to transform the business resulting in FDA clearance of its revolutionary device for the treatment of calcific occlusive cardiovascular disease using shock wave energy.

Prior to Soundbite, Ms. Chmura led Dune Medical Devices as the Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors, exiting with a sale of the company's business in April 2020.

Recognized by the Southeast Medical Device Association as its "Woman of the Year" in 2017, Lori's proven leadership, with a successful track record in transforming and growing global medical device businesses, has enhanced shareholder value among both large cap public companies as well as privately held, venture supported organizations.

"I am honored and excited to join the talented team at Nyra Medical as CEO at this pivotal moment in its journey toward developing the most innovative transcatheter solution to mitral valve regurgitation," said Chmura. With the recent funding round as well as compelling pre-clinical data, the CARLEN device is designed to safely and effectively correct mitral regurgitation across different valve anatomies, preserving the full range of other transcatheter and surgical treatments as future options. I also look forward to collaborating with Dr Padala, in his role as Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, as we build a world class leadership team poised to advance the company's mission of serving the multitude of patients suffering with MR each year."

In addition to her role at Nyra Medical, Lori currently serves on the Board of Directors, as a member of the audit committee, of OpSens Inc., a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology.

Lori expects her MBA from Duke University Spring 2024 and received her BSN in Nursing from Southern Connecticut State University.

About Nyra Medical

Nyra Medical is a medical device company with the motto "simplifying transcatheter repair of heart valves…one valve at a time", developing the CARLEN technology, a transcatheter technology for the treatment of mitral regurgitation. CARLEN preserves the physiological valve geometry while restoring its function, eliminates the risk of stenosis, and offers the benefit of preserving a full range of transcatheter and surgical treatments as future options. Learn more at www.nyramed.com

