GeeTest Wins Multiple Industry Awards Recognizing Corporate and Innovation Achievements

WUHAN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, the leading bot management vendor and the creator of the Slide-CAPTCHA, proudly announces its success in the bot mitigation and security innovation field, garnering four prestigious awards and honors in recent months.

GeeTest is proud to announce the following recognitions:

1. GeeTest Wins Global Business Tech Awards 2023 for "Best Application of Tech - Security"

2. TechTimes Lists GeeTest among the Top 5 Best Bot Mitigation Companies in 2023

3. GeeTest Listed in the 2023 APAC TOP100 Frontrunner by e27

4. GeeTest was Shortlisted for the 2023 SaaS Awards in two essential categories, Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise) and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business / SMB).

In an era of increasing bot threats and evolving challenges, GeeTest has emerged as a trailblazer, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses and individuals from the ever-growing specter of online fraud. The company's dedication to innovation and its unswerving focus on business security has been recognized through a series of prestigious awards and acknowledgments.

WuYuan, CEO of GeeTest, expressed his gratitude for these recognitions: "GeeTest's success can be attributed to its revolutionary products and bot mitigation solutions, which have consistently set new industry standards. These accolades reflect the widespread acknowledgment and trust that GeeTest has earned from customers and industry experts alike."

"GeeTest's products have proven to be a reliable and effective solution for us which ensures both ease of use and security in every step of the online server journey. I appreciate their continuous effort to improve their solutions and have no doubt that they will continue to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry in the years to come. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition." said one of GeeTest's customers.

GeeTest's innovative security technologies are designed to mitigate evolving threats, offering unparalleled protection against bots, automated attacks, and other cyber threats. As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, GeeTest remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, ensuring businesses worldwide have the necessary tools to safeguard their digital assets and protect their users.

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a leading provider of cutting-edge bot management solutions founded in 2012, is dedicated to protecting businesses and users from emerging cyber threats and financial losses.

GeeTest has occupied the Top1 market share in APAC and services with over 360,000 enterprises worldwide presently including Airbnb, Nike, Imperva, etc. Most notably, GeeTest has achieved absolutely comprehensive coverage in the blockchain industry with over 20% of the Top 50 crypto exchanges that chose GeeTest to fight fraud attacks, including BINANCE, Axie Infinity, Poloniex, crypto.com, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In July 2023, GeeTest CAPTCHA was recognized as impactful DDoS Protection software for businesses by Capterra.

