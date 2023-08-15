Guidehouse Insights Names Climeworks Leading Direct Air Capture (DAC) Vendor

DAC will play a key role in the global push for climate change mitigation



BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights provides a timely overview of the companies involved in direct air capture (DAC) and their strategy and execution in creating and marketing end-to-end solutions.

DAC projects currently account for about 5% of the carbon capture utilization and sequestration projects in operation, but the projects are very small scale, representing less than 0.02% of total installed global CO 2 capture capacity. One reason most DAC projects are so small is that the technology is relatively immature and still undergoing testing and optimization. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Climeworks is the leading direct air capture vendor.

"Carbon removal technologies such as DAC will play a key role in the global push for climate change mitigation," says Peter Marrin, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "By sucking CO 2 directly from the air, DAC can be a negative emissions technology when run on renewable electricity and coupled with permanent CO 2 storage. Alternatively, the captured CO 2 can be used to reduce emissions from other sectors, such as by making cement or carbon-neutral synthetic fuels."

By 2015, only four DAC companies were operating around the world. Over the last five years, however, a flood of second-generation companies has entered the space with new and innovative technologies and approaches. Another impediment to DAC uptake is its high costs. While some DAC companies aim to cut expenses by planning large-scale projects to leverage economies of scale, others are taking a modular approach, preferring to deploy additional units as necessary in order to minimize initial upfront costs for a project, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Direct Air Capture Companies, examines the DAC offerings from 13 leading companies and measures them against one another to determine which are providing the most useful DAC solutions. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

