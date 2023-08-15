Sure featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

National recognition follows period of exponential growth and transformative product innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 , an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"The past few years have been an exciting and transformative time for Sure. In the face of challenging economic headwinds, we've achieved exceptional growth in our pursuit of unlocking the potential of digital insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "From exciting new product launches to new partnerships with some of the most recognized carriers and brands on the planet, there is much to celebrate and even more to be excited about for what's to come. None of this would be possible without our world-class team, and this recognition is a celebration of all their incredible work to get us here."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

In addition to its impressive revenue growth over the last three years, Sure recently released several innovative products to solve the complex problem of offering insurance digitally. In March of 2023, Sure launched Retrace, new technology that enables e-commerce merchants to offer customers embedded one-click insurance and protection at the point of sale. Soon after, Sure also launched its Home Warranty solution, a modern embedded home warranty protection solution for the digital age. Meanwhile, Sure has racked up numerous awards and accolades, including most recently landing on the Forbes Fintech 50 list in June.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

