AccountAbility Recognized for a Second Time Among Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AccountAbility, a trusted global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, is pleased to announce that for a second consecutive year it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms, this time for 2023. AccountAbility's inclusion among this year's Top Management Consulting Firms is based on the Company's continued commitment to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations.

"AccountAbility is grateful to Forbes, Statista, our Clients, and our Peers to be recognized for a second time as one of Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 – and we remain most appreciative for this distinction. AccountAbility is an expert, global ESG advisory firm that provides objective counsel to CEOs, Boards and Executives on how to improve their business performance and build a sustainable competitive advantage. As ESG pioneers, our centered purpose is to assist organizations across sectors and geographies in making well-informed sustainability choices that align with their business goals." Said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser , CEO of AccountAbility.

"We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. It is through our Clients and our People that we have received this recognition, and it is through our Clients and our People that we continue to have a meaningful global impact and advance the Sustainability agenda." Continued Mr. Misser.

To determine the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 list, Forbes, together with Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas. These firms were then evaluated based on survey results of more than 9,000 peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as large global clients, to identify and recommend the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of multi-year global business awards for AccountAbility, including a three-time winner of the Best ESG Strategy Development Partner from Capital Finance International (2021-23), and a six-time Leading Management Consultant recipient from the Financial Times (2018-23).

Please see the full Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 list here .

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at www.accountability.org .

