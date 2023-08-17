Roche launches a new addition to the cobas® connection modules, the CCM Vertical, helping to improve laboratory efficiency

The cobas ® connection modules (CCM) sample conveyors system has been extended with newly developed elevator and overhead conveyor modules enabling more flexibility in lab design.





CCM Vertical optimises the use of laboratory space without compromising on sample throughput of CCM up to 2,500 samples per hour.





The fully modular system allows connection of different work areas in the laboratory without blocking walkways and enabling transport of samples to adjacent floors or rooms.

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche announced today that it has a new addition to the cobas® connection modules (CCM), the CCM Vertical, allowing transportation of samples on overhead conveyors.* This solution allows for CCM conveyors to cross walkways, connecting different work areas and keeps (emergency) exits accessible. Samples can also be transported up or down to different levels.

Given the ever-changing needs of the healthcare system, the demand for automation continues to surge, driven by shortages in skilled personnel, escalating throughput demands and the need for faster results and reduced errors. In addition space limitations in laboratories present a significant hurdle and it can be a challenge to increase the testing capacity.

"Given the dynamic requirements of the healthcare system, laboratories and clinicians are expected to optimise laboratory operations and efficiencies while improving patient care," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Diagnostics Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "We are excited about CCM Vertical, it simplifies and streamlines testing for laboratories of all sizes, throughputs and disciplines, while supporting clinical decision-making to improve patient care."

CCM Vertical addresses these difficulties, it is a modular and flexible vertical transportation solution which consists of elevator units, overhead conveyors and overhead turn units. It seamlessly integrates with an existing CCM solution without compromising quality, reliability and performance, in the same way as the CCM horizontal track. CCM Vertical offers multidisciplinary connectivity through floors and ceilings, enabling floor to floor transportation. The space constraints in laboratories where previously there was not even room for a suitable solution, will now be effectively addressed with the multidisciplinary connectivity across many floors and rooms.

About CCM Vertical

This solution is one of the broader laboratory automation offerings delivered by Roche which can be customized for low-, mid- and high-volume laboratories with the ability to facilitate on-site expansion as required. With this solution pre- and post-analytical tasks are automated, offering maximum efficiency through flexible standalone solutions. It significantly reduces manual steps in the laboratory, enhancing error handling, safety and process quality. In addition it also offers transportation. Physically connecting different instruments allows for maximum predictability of time to test results.

The solution consists of the following main (modular) components:

Elevator units (adjustable walk-through height of 1.87 - 2.24 meters)

Overhead Conveyor units

Overhead Turntable units

A full list of Roche's laboratory automation offerings is available here .

*Availability of the CCM Vertical may vary depending on local market requirements.

