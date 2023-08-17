Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Another Texas-based Company

North Central Texas' Christian Cable Group addition will contribute to Sciens' ongoing growth in Texas.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Haslet, Texas-based Christian Cable Group ("CCG") to its growing portfolio of companies.

Sciens Building Solutions (PRNewswire)

This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps expand their presence in the state of Texas, where it has an existing business in San Antonio (Fire Alarm Control Systems), while providing CCG and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens' growing footprint across North America.

"Sciens just felt like the right fit for our company and employees. Hard work and commitment have always been pillars of CCG and, with its stellar and consistent reputation, Sciens has the same philosophy," said Carlita Griffith, president of Christian Cable Group. "We couldn't be happier to join the Sciens team of experts and contribute to its growth efforts in the great state of Texas, which will not only benefit both companies but our valued employees, customers, vendors, and partners as well."

"Our customers, some of which we've had for decades, will only benefit from our partnership with the Sciens' organization," said Gene Griffith, vice president of CCG. "Customer service, which has been a mainstay for the CCG foundation, will be enhanced with addition of Sciens' tools and automated processes."

Christian Cable Group has been at the forefront of life safety system installation and maintenance since 2001, ensuring maximum protection for its communities. Their team of dedicated professionals specializes in multi-family, high-rise living, senior living communities, student housing, and light commercial facilities.

"We are proud to welcome Christian Cable Group to the Sciens portfolio," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "With our existing footprint in San Antonio, CCG will enable us to extend our presence into North and Central Texas, the Gulf Coast region, and Central/South Central Oklahoma where they have executed phenomenal work for decades. With no plans of slowing down, our desire to actively seek partnerships with companies like CCG across the country remains strong."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Christian Cable Group

Located just outside of Fort Worth, Texas, Christian Cable Group was established in 2001 as a family-owned company, and quickly became an area life safety leader with emphasis on partner building and customer service with the utmost integrity and grit. Their areas of expertise include fire alarm, access controls, security systems, and monitoring. For more information, please visit: https://christiancablegroup.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciens Building Solutions