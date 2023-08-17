SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE OPENS 'SKYLINE SHOWROOM,' REDEFINING LUXURY BRAND EXPERIENCES

New Culinary Oasis, Demonstration Kitchen Set Stage as Brand's Premier East Coast Destination for Industry Professionals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the industry trailblazer in the built-in luxury kitchen appliance category, debuted its new Skyline Showroom, a highly anticipated showroom addition for the brand. Nestled within LG Electronics' LEED Platinum Certified North American Headquarters, this innovative East Coast showroom exemplifies Signature Kitchen Suite's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and embracing its renowned True to Food mission.

Situated near the picturesque riverfront of the Hudson River with vistas of the iconic New York City skyline, the new showroom will serve as the Signature Kitchen Suite's East Coast hub for brand immersions with builders, dealers, designers and influencers. Forgoing conventional product presentations, the luxury appliance brand instead crafts an immersive experience tailored to its True to Food philosophy by enhancing the culinary experience through a focus on preservation, precision and innovation. The Skyline Showroom serves as a captivating platform for showcasing this mission, where industry professionals and culinary enthusiasts are treated to interactive cooking demonstrations in its state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and engaging tutorials that blend entertainment with product education.

"The Skyline Showroom stands as the pinnacle point of culinary experience in the Tri-State region, showcasing our luxury built-in appliances at their finest within the LG headquarters," said Randy Warner, vice president of sales for LG Electronics USA and Signature Kitchen Suite. "This remarkable space serves as a memorable destination, offering a unique and immersive experience for our trade partners. The Skyline Showroom encapsulates our commitment to excellence across our product suite, where guests can witness firsthand the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation that define the premium kitchen experience."

The meticulously planned showroom features two kitchens and dining spaces, with cabinetry and furniture from renowned luxury brand Molteni & C. Exquisite parquet floors from Listone Giordano, ceramic tiles from Porcelanosa and lighting from INCOLIGHT enhance the showroom's aesthetic appeal.

"We aimed to create a culinary oasis where functionality meets luxury, and the Skyline Showroom is the manifestation of that vision," said Helen Cho, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "Every detail, from the award-winning kitchen appliances to the carefully curated furnishings and the immersive cooking experiences delivered by our onsite executive chefs, has been thoughtfully designed to inspire and delight our industry partners to experience a unique True to Food culinary journey. From our renowned Napa Valley Experience & Design Center to the newly launched Skyline Showroom, our brand is continuing to cultivate a strong portfolio of engagement tools for our partners."

The Skyline Showroom incorporates the exceptional product offerings of Signature Kitchen Suite. The space proudly features the award-winning industry-first 48-inch Built-In French Door Refrigerator, along with 48-inch dual-fuel pro-style ranges (boasting built-in sous vide modality), advanced induction cooktops, wall ovens, wine columns, ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators and dishwashers and more. This curated kitchen package embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and functionality, all with leading-edge technology to provide more flexibility to preserve and prepare food in the best possible way.

Cho added, "The Skyline Showroom exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences and showcasing our array of award-winning appliances to our East Coast industry partners. We believe that a kitchen is not just a space to cook, but a place where culinary artistry, leading-edge innovation and purposeful design converge."

Visitors to the Skyline Showroom will also be invited to explore the LG Inspiration Lab immersive tech experience as well as LG home appliance and home entertainment product showrooms. For more information on the full portfolio of built-in Signature Kitchen Suite appliances visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

