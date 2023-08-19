TRANSDEV TEAMSTERS IN VISALIA RATIFY CONTRACT, END STRIKE

Workers Secure Additional Sick Days, Time Off, Back Pay

VISALIA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev workers represented by Teamsters Local 517 have voted to ratify a strong contract, ending their six-week strike. These workers provide transportation services for Visalia Transit Systems and SEKI Bus Operations in Sequoia National Park.

"The solidarity and unity of Local 517 Teamsters over the past six weeks is what got these hardworking men and women a fair agreement," said Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer Greg Landers. "The transportation services that these workers provide are essential to keeping the City of Visalia and Sequoia National Park moving efficiently. We are thrilled that they now have a strong contract to show for it."

The new one-year agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2023 and includes back pay, improved wages, five sick days, Easter as a holiday, formal time off request procedures, and zeroed out attendance points. Workers previously had three sick days and no formal time off to attend important life and family events, such as weddings, funerals, and graduations.

"We are ecstatic to have a contract that addresses many of our demands," said Kenny Ortega, a Transdev bus operator. "Thank you to our riders, community members, and elected officials – especially Councilmember Emmanuel Soto – for joining us on the picket line and fighting alongside us. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel and see our regular riders again."

"This was the third strike in California against Transdev in the past few months and will hopefully be the last," said Matt Taibi, Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "It is despicable that Transdev continues to hold workers and their families hostage instead of offering them what they deserve. We are grateful to our members for showing Transdev that Teamsters never back down from a fight."

Teamsters Local 517 represents workers in industries such as dairy, aviation, transportation, health care, and a wide variety of other crafts throughout California's Central Valley. For more information, go to teamsterslocal517.com.

