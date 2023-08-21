SOUNDCORE UNVEILS SPACE ONE HEADPHONES WITH STRONGER ANC FOCUSED ON REDUCING OUTSIDE VOICES

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations', today launched the Space One over-ear headphones, the next generation of headphones under the Space moniker. With an upgraded noise cancelling system, Space One offers users an improved experience for listening to music or talking on the phone, by targeting frequencies that help to reduce external voices. Combined with long playtime, impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding and a comfortable floating design, Space One equals an over-the-ear pair of headphones that is perfect for all day usage.

Soundcore Space One Offers Great ANC Performance, Long Battery Life and Great Sound (PRNewswire)

Soundcore Space One Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones Offer Great ANC Performance, Battery Life and Great Sound.

soundcore's Best Ever Noise Cancellation:

Leveraging the Space One's improved noise cancelling structure helps to block out mid and high frequencies where the human voice typically resides (1). Once identified, the Space One headphones can help to reduce many sounds including, people talking, babies crying or co-workers on the phone in the next cubicle.

Additionally, thanks to the refined adaptive noise cancelling system, Space One detects both external sounds as well as those that enter the ear cup, even if the earcups don't form a tight seal around the user's head. This helps to block out up to 98% of unwanted noise.

Exceptional Sound Quality:

Using a 40mm dynamic driver, the Space One elevates the audio performance over all frequencies for a balanced sound profile while producing an immersive sound stage and improved sound clarity. Using soundcore's HearID function in the soundcore app, helps users customize the sound to their personal listening capability. The addition of LDAC and Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certification provide uses with a rich and detailed audio experience.

Industry-leading Battery Life

The Space One offers ultra-long playtime with 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and 55 hours of playtime with ANC turned off, delivering all-week usage for on-the-go listening during a daily commute or while traveling. Additionally, charging the headphones for 5-minutes can provide up to 4 hours of additional playtime.

Other Key Features / Specs:

The Space One utilizes three microphones with an enhanced A.I. algorithm to ensure clear calls, customization using the soundcore app (Android Play Store and Apple App Store), wearing detection as well as multi-point connectivity allowing them to be used with a laptop and phone simultaneously.

soundcore's new over-ear headphones also offer users the ability to customize the transparency mode and strength through the soundcore app with ten levels of customization to ensure important announcements are not missed.

Availability and Pricing

The Space One is currently slated to begin shipping as of August 28th, in three colors: Jet Black, Latte Cream and Sky Blue for $99.99 in the US and $129.99 CAD in Canada. Additionally, the Space One will begin shipping on August 31st in the UK for £89.99 and €99.99 EUR in Germany / Europe on Amazon.com and soundcore.com as well as in select retail partners around the world.

Footnote - (1) - Improved ANC with 2x stronger voice reduction vs Life Q30

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and now, AnkerMake.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.

PR Contact

Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager,

Anker/soundcore

adam.weissman@anker.com

For High-Res Product and Lifestyle Images

https://bit.ly/SoundcoreSpaceOne

soundcore logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE soundcore