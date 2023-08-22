5WPR Hired by People Enablement Platform, Leapsome

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the agency of record for Leapsome, an all-in-one intelligent people enablement platform trusted by CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies worldwide. Leapsome's vision is to make the 80,000 hours we spend at work in our lifetime more fulfilling.

5W will expand the company's U.S. brand presence and gain national awareness to support national sales and market penetration. Fueled by a March 2022 $60 million Series A led by Insight Partners, Leapsome announced its global expansion with the opening of its U.S. office in late 2022. Jenny von Podewils, co-founder and co-CEO, relocated from Berlin, Germany to New York in early 2023 to scale the U.S. business.

Leapsome's PR goal is to continue building media awareness with key business, technology, and HR outlets in North America. According to Gallup, US employee engagement fell to 32% last year, making it critical for leaders to recognize signs of disengagement early and prioritize driving employee development, productivity, and engagement within their organizations.

"As Gen Z begins to enter the workforce, they have very different expectations when it comes to work—particularly around work-life balance and career development," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "For organizations to attract young talent, it's important for them to address these expectations head-on."

"It's our goal to shape the future of the HR tech market. By 2025, we aim to welcome 1.5 million users to our platform; to achieve this, we continue to expand our position as a market leader globally," said Maura McCarthy, PR and Communications Lead at Leapsome. "The U.S. is the world's biggest software market, so finding the right agency partner to help grow media awareness in this pivotal market was a priority. We definitely made the right choice with 5WPR, and we look forward to growing Leapsome's PR footprint together."

5W has already kicked off the partnership by securing coverage for The State of People Enablement Report in key business and technology outlets, also including expert commentary from Leapsome's Co-Founders, sharing how skills bestow confidence and ways to improve retention through employee development throughout. The team highlighted topics such as return-to-office, quiet hiring, employee benefits, and AI in the workplace.

With strong connections across the HR and workplace landscape, 5W works with clients to create comprehensive media relations strategies and execute them effectively. The agency knows how to reach the broader HR community, and recognizes that in today's environment, it's more than just an HR team member who makes decisions.

Leapsome is the all-in-one intelligent people enablement platform used by CEOs and HR teams at 1,500 forward-thinking companies worldwide. The platform combines features for feedback, OKRs, employee surveys, learning, and compensation and promotion management, allowing companies to drive employee development, productivity, and engagement. Leapsome was founded in 2016 by Kajetan von Armansperg and Jenny von Podewils. Its customers include Spotify, Unity, and monday.com. Visit leapsome.com to learn more.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

