CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support the Alzheimer's Association with more than $407,000 in Donations in its 21st Annual Fundraising Campaign

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 21st year of supporting the Alzheimer's Association, CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) and Bankers Life announced today a contribution of more than $407,000 for Alzheimer's care, education and research programs.

"We have witnessed firsthand the impact of Alzheimer's disease on our families, our friends and our customers," said Scott Goldberg, president of the Consumer Division at CNO Financial Group and a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. "We are proud to see continued success with this important fundraising event and thank our associates and agents for their participation. As we move into an era of treatment, we are more hopeful than ever that we can help make a positive impact to enhance the lives of people and contribute to the end of Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

The 2023 CNO and Bankers Life contribution includes a $200,000 corporate donation and $187,800 in public donations raised during the 21st annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign. The company's corporate Walk to End Alzheimer's teams have also already raised $19,400 in support of six fall events.

"The Alzheimer's Association is deeply appreciative of CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life for its ongoing commitment to our mission," said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer, Alzheimer's Association. "This has been a remarkable year for Alzheimer's advancements, including new treatments to slow progression of the disease. The Alzheimer's Association thanks the companies, its associates and community members for making these advancements possible. The funds raised during the annual Forget Me Not Days campaign continue to propel our critical care, support and research programs."

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise nearly $7.5 million for the Alzheimer's Association through its Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation. Since 2019, the Forget Me Not Days campaign has aligned with The Longest Day® campaign, an Alzheimer's Association signature campaign, as a Global Team. To learn more and donate, visit www.ForgetMeNotDays.com.

In 2022, CNO helped deliver approximately $2.6 million in total community impact value from the philanthropic efforts of the company, its associates and agents. This includes corporate donations through tax credit scholarship programs, corporate donations to nonprofit organizations, donations from associates and community fundraising. Additionally, more than 800 CNO associates volunteered 10,500 hours to their local communities, including taking part in the company's annual CNO Giving Back Days community service projects in its six corporate locations and virtually. To learn about CNO's commitment to the community, visit https://www.cnoinc.com/corporate-responsibility/in-the-community.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents, and more than 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,300 exclusive agents, including 700 financial representatives working from more than 230 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

