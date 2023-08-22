Real estate investment platform, Fund That Flip to rebrand as Upright.

New identity reflects expanded service offering and follows the acquisition of FlipperForce software company

CLEVELAND, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund That Flip, a leading platform for real estate investors, today announces its intention to rebrand as Upright.

The move follows the 2022 acquisition of FlipperForce, the web-based software platform for redevelopers and builders, which will now be fully integrated within the Upright platform, and is intended to more accurately reflect the expanding scope of the business.

Upright founder and CEO, Matt Rodak says: "Our old name served us very well for a long time, but we are building the most comprehensive platform for active and passive real estate investors alike. So while the starting point for that was helping developers secure funding for their projects, today we offer our clients so many more tools to remove the friction felt at every stage of the process from finding investment properties, financing, construction and management, and through to disposition. And we are just getting started."

The new identity speaks to how real estate investment provides a route for many thousands of individuals to build wealth and ultimately achieve financial freedom while improving the communities in which they live. The Upright name also acknowledges the tangible aspects of building homes from the ground up.

Rodak continues: "The United States has a well-documented housing supply problem, which keeps prices high and makes it difficult for many to get on the property ladder. We are focused on making it easier for redevelopers and builders to help solve that. Each development becomes a new home for someone, adding to the vibrancy of its neighborhood, and at the same time generating a return for those investing in it."

The new identity will be effective from September 6th, 2023.

Key facts:

Since the company was founded in 2014, Upright has helped 1,589 developers fund more than 5,061 projects

To date, the company has originated more than $2.6B in loans.

Upright sources, underwrites, and pre-funds the loans offered to accredited investors on the platform

The average gross yield for those investing through the platform is 10.8%

The Financial Times and Inc. ( Inc. 5000 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). CEO, Matt Rodak has also been named a 2023 Purpose-Driven CEO by Purpose Jobs The company has won multiple awards in categories including Best Real Estate Investment Companies; Best of Tech; and Best Places to Work, from organizations including Deloitte,and5000 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). CEO,has also been named a 2023 Purpose-Driven CEO by

Estimates of the scale of U.S. housing shortage vary from 3.8M (FreddieMac) and 6.8M units (National Association of Realtors)

About Upright

Fund That Flip and FlipperForce (soon to be united as Upright) is an award-winning fintech platform that provides real estate investors with software tools to help them scale their business, capital to help them grow their portfolio, and passive income opportunities for accredited investors, all under one roof. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Ohio, the company helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated real estate professionals backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors.

