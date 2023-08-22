RecycleOS by EverestLabs Named an "AI Finalist" in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

The flexible and sophisticated design of EverestLabs' AI and automation technology for modernizing recycling facilities and packaging manufacturers is celebrated alongside nearly 500 projects, products, and services solving the most crucial problems of today

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS, the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs), packaging manufacturers, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has been recognized as a finalist in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category.

EverestLabs (PRNewswire)

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

"We are thrilled to have Fast Company recognize the impact of RecycleOS AI software and automation stack for increasing recovery of plastics, fiber, metals at recycling plants and raising the purity of feedstock for making new packaging," said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. "Design is everything, whether it is software or hardware. RecycleOS AI is decarbonizing packaging and enabling CPG brands, packaging manufacturers and recycling companies to exceed their circularity goals. Recycling facilities, packaging manufacturers and CPG companies shouldn't have to succumb to expensive retrofits to modernize and enhance their infrastructure with AI and robotics to increase recovery of valuable packaging and they shouldn't have to be experts in running their robotic fleet, either."

Every component of RecycleOS was carefully and intentionally designed with the end goal of easily placing AI software and automation systems anywhere in a materials recovery facility (MRF) and can be installed in any conveyor system in under one hour. By outperforming high speed sorting tasks done manually by 2-3x, in terms of successful picks, Recycle OS empowers recycling companies, global packaging manufacturers, and FMCG companies to achieve their circularity goals. In addition, Recycle OS delivers the smallest footprint of any solution on the market and prevents humans from being in difficult and dangerous positions.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

In addition to Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, EverestLabs' RecycleOS was ranked number two in the social good category by Fast Company in its list of the world's most innovative companies for 2023 , named an enhanced automation finalist in the prestigious 2023 Edison Awards , and recognized by the National Waste & Recycling Association as an Equipment Innovator of the Year.

To see the complete list of Fast Company's Innovation by Design honorees, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants, or materials recovery facilities (MRFs). With RecycleOS, MRFs can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everestlabs