ASCEND RECOGNIZED AS A "TOP 50 MOST PROMISING INSURTECH STARTUP" BY CB INSIGHTS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, proudly announced is inclusion in CB Insights' distinguished 2023 Insurtech 50 list. As one of the 50 most promising private insurtech companies worldwide, Ascend has been recognized for its innovative approach in modernizing the financial and payments infrastructure within the insurance industry.

The accolade from CB Insights underscores Ascend's commitment to revolutionizing insurance processes through automation and digitization.

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged by CB Insights as a top 50 most promising insurtech startup for our work modernizing insurance's financial infrastructure," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Since our foundation in 2021, Ascend has grown exponentially, serving over 1000+ customers ranging from small local agencies to top 100 brokerages in the US. Through Ascend, brokerages of all sizes can seamlessly manage premium collection, premium financing, and carrier payables, unlocking unparalleled business efficiency."

CB Insights' rigorous selection process involved evaluating more than 2000 applicants and nominees, ultimately handpicking Ascend and 49 other startups as the most groundbreaking and transformative companies in the insurtech sector. The selection criteria encompassed a comprehensive analysis of CB Insights' datasets, which included analyst briefings, customer interviews, and tracking funding, deal, and partnership trends through CB's intelligence platform.

Over the past year, Ascend has forged strategic partnerships with some of the industry's top brokerages, including NFP and PCF Insurance Services. These collaborations underline Ascend's commitment to driving industry-wide transformation with retail channel participants and facilitating seamless integration across the insurance ecosystem.

Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

