Aspen Aerogels to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in September: (i) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and (ii) the Piper Sandler Battery Summit. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference / September 6-7, 2023 (New York, NY)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, to be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 7, 2023.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, moderated by Dave Anderson, Barclays' Senior Research Analyst, Oilfield Services and Equipment. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 7, 2023. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available here. A replay will be available for 180 days.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Barclays representative.

Piper Sandler Battery Summit - Growth Frontiers Conference / September 13, 2023 (Nashville, TN)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler Battery Summit being held in conjunction with the Growth Frontiers Conference, at the Virgin Hotels Nashville on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Mr. Rodriguez, moderated by Alex Potter, Piper Sandler's Senior Research Analyst, Transportation Technology. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

