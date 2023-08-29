Zixi Joins AWS Graviton Service Delivery Program

Support for SDVP on AWS Graviton for higher throughput and cost efficiencies

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP®), today announced that the company has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Graviton, recognizing that Zixi provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success delivering the SDVP on AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and deployed support for AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3. This designation validates that Zixi's capabilities in cloud architecture, engineering and cloud native application development on AWS are helping customers accelerate and scale their adoption of AWS Graviton to realize the price performance benefits sooner across more workloads.

AWS Graviton processors are custom ARM-based processors built by AWS to deliver the best price performance for your cloud workloads running in Amazon EC2. These instances are available in different sizes and configurations to cater to various workload requirements. AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3 processors offer a significant performance improvement compared to their predecessors, with increased core counts, faster clock speeds, and improved memory subsystems. One of the advantages of using AWS Graviton instances is cost savings where instances typically provide a lower price per compute unit compared to x86-based instances, allowing users to optimize costs for their workloads.

"The SDVP helps many complex media workloads on AWS Graviton processors to run more efficiently and with better performance," said Tim Baldwin, VP Product, Zixi. "The underlying architecture of AWS Graviton processors is transparent to users who can now seamlessly deploy their applications on AWS Graviton instances for higher throughput and cost efficiencies without a degradation in feature offering from x86-based instances."

The efficiencies are an important part of Zixi's ability to minimize expenses and deliver broadcast-quality video content reliably, while drastically reducing the TCO of live video streaming implementations at the massive scale of modern global media companies. The most recent release of Zixi software dramatically improves processing capacity requiring 95% less compute, as well as reducing transport stream egress cost by up to 50% allowing organizations to maximize their resources and minimize the expense of virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings. By cutting transport stream egress cost in half, media companies can allocate resources more efficiently and redirect their budgetary allocations to other critical areas. With its unmatched efficiency, reduced infrastructure requirements, bandwidth optimization, and transport stream egress cost reduction, Zixi opens new possibilities for growth, innovation and enhanced video streaming experiences.

The SDVP with the Zixi Protocol has become the industry standard with unmatched compute efficiency that is 14x more efficient than any alternative solutions employing other inefficient protocols. This increased efficiency plays a pivotal role in reducing the complexity and cost associated with managing implementations at scale, delivering more sustainable workflows with significant cost savings.

