GoodLeap Announces Closing of $470 Million Securitization Bringing the Company's Total to 18

The transaction is the third securitization backed by GoodLeap loans in 2023, totaling approximately $1.39 billion for the year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2023-3, a securitization sponsored by Citigroup. The securitization is backed by approximately $470 million principal balance of residential solar and sustainable home improvement loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The securitization received ratings from Fitch Ratings Agency and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Joint bookrunners included Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bank of America Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., and ATLAS SP Securities.

GoodLeap logo (PRNewsfoto/GoodLeap) (PRNewswire)

The latest securitization is the third in 2023 of GoodLeap loans. The first was GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2023-1 backed by $433mm in solar and sustainable home efficiency loans and the second was GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2023-2 backed by $484mm in solar and sustainable home efficiency loans.

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States. GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make these sustainable home upgrades more accessible for homeowners who are looking to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is actively used by more than 22,000 sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers and has provided more than $24 billion of solar loans and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, empowering over 700,000 homeowners to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology is actively used by more than 22,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $24 billion in financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Contact: press@goodleap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoodLeap