WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN SEPTEMBER 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 1, 2023 -- The Islands of The Bahamas is the perfect destination for travellers considering a last-minute summer vacation. In September, visitors can find vacation savings, world-class culinary experiences and local events to complete their itineraries.

Carnival Cruise Line Introduces the Name of 'Celebration Key' on Grand Bahama Island — Carnival Cruise Line announced the name of its new exclusive cruise port destination on Grand Bahama Island: "Celebration Key." Itineraries will open in September 2023, with plans to welcome travellers in July 2025. The announcement signals continued developments underway on Grand Bahama Island, establishing the destination as the home of events and entertainment in The Bahamas.

Delta Air Lines Announces First-Ever Direct Miami to Nassau Service — Delta Air Lines announced its first-ever daily direct service from Miami International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport. Beginning 5 November 2023, the bookable flights will transport South Florida travellers to the vibrant capital of The Bahamas in just over an hour.

Bahamasair Launches New Route Connecting Fort Lauderdale to Exuma — Beginning 15 November, Bahamasair will offer twice-weekly direct service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Exuma International Airport. The flight will reach George Town in just 90 minutes.

Atlantis Paradise Island Debuts New Culinary Experiences — From 2 to 9 September 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island hosts its first annual visiting chef series, Table Takeover, in partnership with Nassau Paradise Wine & Food Festival, featuring Chefs JJ Johnson and Jose Garces. In addition, resort guests can dine at the newly opened Persian restaurant Silan.

SLS Baha Mar Hosts Labor Day Aperol Spritz Pop-Up — Adults are invited to celebrate Labor Day Weekend at SLS Baha Mar's first-ever Aperol Spritz Pop-Up. The three-day event, hosted 1 to 3 September 2023, will feature live DJ entertainment and revolving bar carts at the Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill and Privilege Pool & Bar.

Steak Night at Bahama Beach Club — Every Friday night in September, Bahama Beach Club on Treasure Cay in The Abacos will host candlelight steak dinners and live entertainment at the resort's seaside restaurant, The Pavilion. Guests can reserve a table on the beach between 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Witness Dragon Boat Racing at Goodman's Bay Beach — The second annual Bahamas Dragon Boat Festival at Goodman's Bay Beach will be held in Nassau on 30 September 2023. Breezes Resort on Cable Beach is the exclusive hotel partner, offering spectators a prime location to view the competition and special rates on accommodations.

Anchor Bay, Eleuthera Hosts Weekly Governors Harbour Fish Fry — Throughout September, central Eleuthera comes alive every Friday night at the Governors Harbour Fish Fry from 6p.m. – 11 p.m. Visitors can join locals for entertainment and popular Bahamian dishes, including Jack and Snapper fish, pork chops with peas and rice, and more.

Fourth Night Free at Comfort Suites Paradise Island — Travellers can find affordable options and bonus savings at the Comfort Suites Paradise Island. Guests who book three consecutive nights, will receive a complimentary fourth night and $50 food and beverage credit. The booking window is now through 30 September 2023 for travel through 15 November 2023.

Fall Madness Savings at Resorts World Bimini — Resorts World Bimini Resort is offering up to 40% in savings with the Fall Madness Special. Guests can book with promotional codes FMS35 and FM40 for stays Monday to Thursday and Friday to Sunday, respectively. The package includes round-trip transportation, entertainment and private beach access. The booking window is now through 31 October 2023 for travel through October 2023.

The Bahamas Awarded with Top Honour at 2023 World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala — The Islands of The Bahamas was recognised at the 2023 World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala earned as the 2023 Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination top honour. The destination was also nominated in several competitive categories, such as "leading beach destination", "leading cruise destination", and more.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

