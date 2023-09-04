HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE NEW ROMEO Y JULIETA CUPIDOS VITOLA IN GERMANY

The new vitola was unveiled by Fifth Avenue Products Trading, G.M.B.H., the exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Germany , Austria and Poland to more than 250 lucky people at an exclusive event held in the city of Bückeburg.

Cupidos (55 x 148mm length) will be on sale exclusively at Las Casas del Habano and Habanos Especialistas.

LA HABANA, Cuba, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Germany, Fifth Avenue Products Trading, G.M.B.H., has presented in the city of Bückeburg a new vitola for the historic Romeo y Julieta brand, "Cupidos". In a spectacular dinner held at the Bückeburg Castle during Habanos Day, the old town of the city witnessed a dream encounter for Habano lovers, where live music and artistic performances created a magical atmosphere for the more than 250 attendees, including specialized retailers, smoking clubs, aficionados, journalists and, as guest of honor, the Commercial Advisor, Mrs.Anamary Suárez Quiñones, who were the first to taste the new Romeo y Julieta Cupidos vitola.

Romeo y Julieta Cupidos is a product for Las Casas del Habano and Habano Specialists. This new vitola will make aficionados fall in love and want to enjoy this magnificent Habano with a thick wrapper and figurado format, which offers all the aroma, balance and complexity of the Romeo y Julieta brand's shades. Cupidos is presented to the market in a special box of 20 Habanos "Totally handmade with Long Filler" after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world's best tobacco is produced, in the region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba*.

This new vitola joins the Romeo y Julieta brand's portfolio, which has one of the most extensive ranges of Habanos' vitolas. The Cupidos vitola, with a 55 ring gauge x 148 mm length, comes to the market with an additional band as a sign of its exclusivity for sale at Las Casas del Habano and Habano Specialists to continue growing the great international prestige of the Romeo y Julieta brand.

Lovers of classic, medium-strength, aromatic and delicate Habanos from all over the world will be able to find the new Cupidos vitola after its launch at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A. distributes its products.

Romeo y Julieta Cupidos

Market name : Cupidos

Factory: Veronas

Measures : ring 55 x 148 mm length

Wrapper: red, beautiful, elegant and silky,

Tasting Notes:

Shot : It offers a wide smoke, with excellent wisps of gray smoke and medium strength. As the smoke progresses, bitter notes are appreciated, with intense aroma of tobacco, spices, with excellent intensity and permanence. The second third reaffirms the aromas and flavors of this brand, expressing its notes with greater intensity and character.

Ash : beautiful light gray color, with excellent compactibility, leaves a pleasant aftertaste of permanence, with notes of wood, spaced and complex.

Pairing : Excellent Habano for after-dinner, elegant relation with Havana Club Smoky

(P.D.O.)* Protected Designation of Origin

