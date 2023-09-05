Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio With Launch of Zero Proof ™ Cannabis-Infused Drinkables

Zero Proof's inaugural product offering, Squeeze, delivers fast-acting line of THC beverage enhancers in a sessionable and easy-to-use format

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of Zero Proof, a new brand of THC drinkables in fast-acting, sessionable and easy-to-use formats. The brand's inaugural product offering, Squeeze, is now available at all Curaleaf locations in Illinois and will be followed by additional SKUs in the coming months.

Zero Proof Squeeze follows Select's popular THC-infused beverage enhancer, Select Squeeze, originally launched in March 2021. While similar in functionality and effect, Zero Proof Squeeze has been reformulated with natural sweetener to provide a significantly lighter taste and balanced flavor profile for enhanced mixability. The beverage complement offers a uniquely controllable and customizable experience with an easy-to-pour dispenser and compact design delivering 2.5mg THC per dose for discreet enjoyment on the go.

Utilizing nanotechnology, Zero Proof Squeeze provides a truer-to-flower experience with effects felt in as little as 15-30 minutes, significantly faster than traditional edibles. By turning cannabis oil into tiny water-soluble molecules, the THC compounds dissolve evenly into any beverage and are more rapidly and efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream. At launch, four delicious, low calorie and gluten-free flavors will be available including Dash of Cherry, Dash of Orange, Dash of Lime and Dash of Sweet.

"Zero Proof exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, consistent consumer products in familiar and approachable formats that model traditional consumer packaged goods," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf has been on the forefront of creating sophisticated cannabis experiences which we believe will ultimately redefine the way people socialize. We're proud to bring Zero Proof Squeeze to our patients and customers in Illinois first before expanding to additional markets."

According a new Gallup poll, the rate of alcohol consumption in the U.S. continues to decline with 62% of adults under age 35 reporting they drink alcohol, down 10% from two decades ago. Zero Proof is the latest addition to Curaleaf's brand portfolio that seeks to redefine how people socialize by delivering a fast-acting, sessionable alternative to alcohol.

Zero Proof Squeeze is now available at all Curaleaf dispensaries in Illinois as well as wholesale dispensaries across the state. For more information on product availability, please visit: www.drinkzeroproof.com.

